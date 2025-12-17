Today In Your Neighborhood: Wreaths for fallen police & Children's Candle Lantern Parade

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

WREATHS FOR FALLEN POLICE The Annual Idaho Peace Officers' Memorial Wreath Ceremony is this evening. The short but impactful service honors those who served and died in the line of duty. Then after the ceremony, coffee, hot cocoa, cookies, and fellowship. That's at 6 p.m. at the Idaho Peace Officer Memorial in Meridian.



CHILDREN'S CANDLE LANTERN PARADE Later tonight in Boise's North End it's the Children's Candle Lantern Parade. Starting at 6:30 p.m. the community gathers for hot chocolate and candy canes followed by the main event. Kids of all ages carry hand crafted candle lanterns while spreading cheer with carols led by the North Junior High Choir. You can also get a free candle yourself at Goody's in Hyde Park.



IDAHO STEELHEADS HOME GAME And the Idaho Steelheads at home tonight taking on the Rapid City Rush. Steelheads coming off a series win against the Wichita Thunder and they've been hot this season! They boast a 16-7-3 record, third place in the league. Puck drops at 7:10 p.m. at Idaho Central Arena.



