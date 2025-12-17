Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Today In Your Neighborhood: Wreaths for fallen police & Children's Candle Lantern Parade

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

  • WREATHS FOR FALLEN POLICE

    • The Annual Idaho Peace Officers' Memorial Wreath Ceremony is this evening.
    • The short but impactful service honors those who served and died in the line of duty.
    • Then after the ceremony, coffee, hot cocoa, cookies, and fellowship.
    • That's at 6 p.m. at the Idaho Peace Officer Memorial in Meridian.

  • CHILDREN'S CANDLE LANTERN PARADE

    • Later tonight in Boise's North End it's the Children's Candle Lantern Parade.
    • Starting at 6:30 p.m. the community gathers for hot chocolate and candy canes followed by the main event.
    • Kids of all ages carry hand crafted candle lanterns while spreading cheer with carols led by the North Junior High Choir.
    • You can also get a free candle yourself at Goody's in Hyde Park.

  • IDAHO STEELHEADS HOME GAME

    • And the Idaho Steelheads at home tonight taking on the Rapid City Rush.
    • Steelheads coming off a series win against the Wichita Thunder and they've been hot this season!
    • They boast a 16-7-3 record, third place in the league.
    • Puck drops at 7:10 p.m. at Idaho Central Arena.
