Today In Your Neighborhood: Wreaths for fallen police & Children's Candle Lantern Parade

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:
WREATHS FOR FALLEN POLICE
- The Annual Idaho Peace Officers' Memorial Wreath Ceremony is this evening.
- The short but impactful service honors those who served and died in the line of duty.
- Then after the ceremony, coffee, hot cocoa, cookies, and fellowship.
- That's at 6 p.m. at the Idaho Peace Officer Memorial in Meridian.
CHILDREN'S CANDLE LANTERN PARADE
- Later tonight in Boise's North End it's the Children's Candle Lantern Parade.
- Starting at 6:30 p.m. the community gathers for hot chocolate and candy canes followed by the main event.
- Kids of all ages carry hand crafted candle lanterns while spreading cheer with carols led by the North Junior High Choir.
- You can also get a free candle yourself at Goody's in Hyde Park.
IDAHO STEELHEADS HOME GAME
- And the Idaho Steelheads at home tonight taking on the Rapid City Rush.
- Steelheads coming off a series win against the Wichita Thunder and they've been hot this season!
- They boast a 16-7-3 record, third place in the league.
- Puck drops at 7:10 p.m. at Idaho Central Arena.