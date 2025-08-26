Today In Your Neighborhood: West Boise Town Hall & Farewell party for Downtown Boise Library's first floor

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:
WEST BOISE TOWN HALL
- West Boise residents have a chance to meet their city council members at a joint town hall this evening.
- Council members Colin Nash and Luci Willits will hear from residents of Districts 1 & 2 on the issues neighbors feel are most important.
- That's set to start at 6 p.m. at Library! at Cole and Ustick.
DOWNTOWN BOISE LIBRARY 1ST FLOOR FAREWELL PARTY
- In Downtown Boise, a farewell party to the Boise Public Library's first floor ahead of a major renovation.
- Families can participate in plenty of activities including a photo booth, time capsules and more!
- The event runs from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Youth Services Room.
TUESDAYS ON THE CREEK
- In Caldwell, it's time for another Tuesdays on the Creek at Indian Creek Plaza.
- Tonight's band is the Gasoline Lollipops.
- The event also held in conjunction with the Farm to Fork Market, so you can enjoy live music while shopping around local vendors.
- That's from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. tonight.