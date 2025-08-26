Today In Your Neighborhood: West Boise Town Hall & Farewell party for Downtown Boise Library's first floor

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

WEST BOISE TOWN HALL West Boise residents have a chance to meet their city council members at a joint town hall this evening. Council members Colin Nash and Luci Willits will hear from residents of Districts 1 & 2 on the issues neighbors feel are most important. That's set to start at 6 p.m. at Library! at Cole and Ustick.



DOWNTOWN BOISE LIBRARY 1ST FLOOR FAREWELL PARTY In Downtown Boise, a farewell party to the Boise Public Library's first floor ahead of a major renovation. Families can participate in plenty of activities including a photo booth, time capsules and more! The event runs from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Youth Services Room.



TUESDAYS ON THE CREEK In Caldwell, it's time for another Tuesdays on the Creek at Indian Creek Plaza. Tonight's band is the Gasoline Lollipops. The event also held in conjunction with the Farm to Fork Market, so you can enjoy live music while shopping around local vendors. That's from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. tonight.



