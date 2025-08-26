Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodToday In Your Neighborhood

Actions

Today In Your Neighborhood: West Boise Town Hall & Farewell party for Downtown Boise Library's first floor

TIYN: A town hall for West Boise residents to meet city council members for Districts 1 and 2, A farewell party for the Downtown Boise Library's first floor, and Tuesdays on the Creek in Caldwell
Today In Your Neighborhood: West Boise Town Hall & Farewell party for Downtown Library's first floor
Posted

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

  • WEST BOISE TOWN HALL

    • West Boise residents have a chance to meet their city council members at a joint town hall this evening.
    • Council members Colin Nash and Luci Willits will hear from residents of Districts 1 & 2 on the issues neighbors feel are most important.
    • That's set to start at 6 p.m. at Library! at Cole and Ustick.

  • DOWNTOWN BOISE LIBRARY 1ST FLOOR FAREWELL PARTY

    • In Downtown Boise, a farewell party to the Boise Public Library's first floor ahead of a major renovation.
    • Families can participate in plenty of activities including a photo booth, time capsules and more!
    • The event runs from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Youth Services Room.

  • TUESDAYS ON THE CREEK

    • In Caldwell, it's time for another Tuesdays on the Creek at Indian Creek Plaza.
    • Tonight's band is the Gasoline Lollipops.
    • The event also held in conjunction with the Farm to Fork Market, so you can enjoy live music while shopping around local vendors.
    • That's from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. tonight.
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Spot - Idaho 6.2

The Spot - Idaho 6.2, your home for the Vegas Golden Knights