Today In Your Neighborhood: Table Rock weather proofing & Halfway to Saint Patrick's Day performance

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

TABLE ROCK WEATHER PROOFING A head's up for hikers, two sections of the trail at Table Rock will be closed for most of the day today, so crews can apply some all weather material to help combat muddy conditions. The iconic hike draws big crowds of visitors and the city hopes the upgrade will help preserve the trail as the weather turns. If you are set on hiking today, you can still access Table Rock via Trailhead 14 that starts near the Warm Springs Golf Course.



CWI AGRICULTURAL SCIENCES COMPLEX RIBBON CUTTING The College of Western Idaho continuing to grow with a ribbon cutting this morning for its new Agricultural Sciences Complex. The state-of-the-art facility spans across 40-acres and 38,000 sq. ft. of instructional space and the CWI describes it as a modern blend of indoor and outdoor learning. The ribbon cutting is set for 10 a.m. and classes for students are already in session.



HALFWAY TO SAINT PATRICK'S DAY PERFORMANCE And over at Kleiner Park in Meridian, the Irish Dance Studio is celebrating 20 years of existence with a special Halfway to Saint Patrick's Day performance! The dancers have dedicated time learning about Irish folklore, cross-training, and enhancing their technique to bring you an authentic show. That's going on from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. tonight, just bring your lawn chairs to the park's bandshell and enjoy.



