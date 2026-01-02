Today In Your Neighborhood: Steelheads are back & Call to help clean up Sweet Zola's

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

STEELHEADS ARE BACK ON THE ICE The Idaho Steelheads are back on the ice for the first time tonight after a short strike postponed games across the ECHL. The players' association accused the league of ongoing unfair labor practices, but the two sides were able to reach a tentative agreement last Saturday. Tonight and tomorrow night, the Steelies take on the Rapid City Rush at Idaho Central Arena. Puck drops at 7:10 p.m.



HELP CLEAN UP SWEET ZOLA'S As we've reported, the beloved West Boise candy store, Sweet Zola's, has officially closed its doors, but now the shop owner is asking the community for help. She says she needs all hands on deck to get the store cleaned out and ready for the next tenants and asks anyone that can lend their trucks, tools, boxes and time to come help out today from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. She adds that "lots of free stuff" will likely be available. RELATED | Beloved West Boise candy shop closes after 7 years of supporting inclusivity



BUILD A BOT! And in Nampa this afternoon, an opportunity to learn about he art of 3D printing and build a robot action figure. The Farmhouse Front Porch will host the event and Jam from Jammi's Arts and Crafts will lead the class. That's from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. and you can reserve your spot online for $20.



