Today In Your Neighborhood: Share the Day at Idaho Hispanic Community Center & Tree lighting at The Village

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

SHARE THE DAY AT IHCC Over at the Idaho Hispanic Community Center, it's Share the Day! The community event kicks off at 10 a.m. with a free hot Thanksgiving meal from 11 to 1:30 p.m. Guests will have access to a multitude of services ranging from food boxes, to haircuts, immunizations, clothing, and health screenings. That goes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today.



ANNUAL TREE LIGHTING/SANTA ARRIVAL AT THE VILLAGE Santa's coming to town at The Village at Meridian! The holiday season kicking off today with the Annual Tree Lighting and Santa's Arrival. It's an unforgettable evening filled with holiday cheer and live entertainment. Plus keep an eye out for Santa's elves roaming through the crowd with antler ears and magic wands for the kids. That's from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Fountain Square.



BRANDON LAKE AT EXTRAMILE ARENA And Christian rocker Brandon Lake bringing his signature sound to ExtraMile Arena tonight. Part of his 'King of Hearts Tour' he's joined by special guests Franni Cash and Pat Barrett. The show's set to start at 7 p.m. and tickets are on sale now.



