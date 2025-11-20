Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Today In Your Neighborhood: Share the Day at Idaho Hispanic Community Center & Tree lighting at The Village

TIYN: Share the Day offering free resources at the Idaho Hispanic Community Center, Annual Tree Lighting/Santa Arrival at The Village, and Brandon Lake performing at ExtraMile Arena
Today In Your Neighborhood: Share the Day at Idaho Hispanic Community Center & Tree lighting at The Village
TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

  • SHARE THE DAY AT IHCC

    • Over at the Idaho Hispanic Community Center, it's Share the Day!
    • The community event kicks off at 10 a.m. with a free hot Thanksgiving meal from 11 to 1:30 p.m.
    • Guests will have access to a multitude of services ranging from food boxes, to haircuts, immunizations, clothing, and health screenings.
    • That goes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today.

  • ANNUAL TREE LIGHTING/SANTA ARRIVAL AT THE VILLAGE

    • Santa's coming to town at The Village at Meridian!
    • The holiday season kicking off today with the Annual Tree Lighting and Santa's Arrival.
    • It's an unforgettable evening filled with holiday cheer and live entertainment.
    • Plus keep an eye out for Santa's elves roaming through the crowd with antler ears and magic wands for the kids.
    • That's from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Fountain Square.

  • BRANDON LAKE AT EXTRAMILE ARENA

    • And Christian rocker Brandon Lake bringing his signature sound to ExtraMile Arena tonight.
    • Part of his 'King of Hearts Tour' he's joined by special guests Franni Cash and Pat Barrett.
    • The show's set to start at 7 p.m. and tickets are on sale now.
