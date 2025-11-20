Today In Your Neighborhood: Share the Day at Idaho Hispanic Community Center & Tree lighting at The Village

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:
SHARE THE DAY AT IHCC
- Over at the Idaho Hispanic Community Center, it's Share the Day!
- The community event kicks off at 10 a.m. with a free hot Thanksgiving meal from 11 to 1:30 p.m.
- Guests will have access to a multitude of services ranging from food boxes, to haircuts, immunizations, clothing, and health screenings.
- That goes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today.
ANNUAL TREE LIGHTING/SANTA ARRIVAL AT THE VILLAGE
- Santa's coming to town at The Village at Meridian!
- The holiday season kicking off today with the Annual Tree Lighting and Santa's Arrival.
- It's an unforgettable evening filled with holiday cheer and live entertainment.
- Plus keep an eye out for Santa's elves roaming through the crowd with antler ears and magic wands for the kids.
- That's from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Fountain Square.
BRANDON LAKE AT EXTRAMILE ARENA
- And Christian rocker Brandon Lake bringing his signature sound to ExtraMile Arena tonight.
- Part of his 'King of Hearts Tour' he's joined by special guests Franni Cash and Pat Barrett.
- The show's set to start at 7 p.m. and tickets are on sale now.