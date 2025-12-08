Today In Your Neighborhood: Scentsy Point of Lights Celebration & Caldwell Centennial Band Concert

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:
POINT OF LIGHTS CELEBRATION
- In Meridian, Scentsy's inviting the community to their 9th Annual Point of Lights Celebration.
- The event is free and open to all with no tickets required.
- Attendees can enjoy festive activities like photos with Santa, local choir performances, a live nativity scene, and a dazzling 250-ft light tunnel.
- That's from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. tonight and it runs through Wednesday.
FPC PUBLIC FOOD PANTRY
- First Presbyterian Church in Boise offering their weekly food pantry to the community.
- That's free food assistance, every Monday from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at their church on State St.
CALDWELL CENTENNIAL BAND CONCERT
- And performing since 1990, the Caldwell Centennial Band putting on their end of the year Christmas concert tonight.
- The orchestra of retirees putting on "A Merry Christmas" tonight at the Caldwell High School auditorium.
- That's at 7:30 p.m.