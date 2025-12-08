Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Today In Your Neighborhood: Scentsy Point of Lights Celebration & Caldwell Centennial Band Concert

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

  • POINT OF LIGHTS CELEBRATION

    • In Meridian, Scentsy's inviting the community to their 9th Annual Point of Lights Celebration.
    • The event is free and open to all with no tickets required.
    • Attendees can enjoy festive activities like photos with Santa, local choir performances, a live nativity scene, and a dazzling 250-ft light tunnel.
    • That's from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. tonight and it runs through Wednesday.

  • FPC PUBLIC FOOD PANTRY

    • First Presbyterian Church in Boise offering their weekly food pantry to the community.
    • That's free food assistance, every Monday from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at their church on State St.

  • CALDWELL CENTENNIAL BAND CONCERT

    • And performing since 1990, the Caldwell Centennial Band putting on their end of the year Christmas concert tonight.
    • The orchestra of retirees putting on "A Merry Christmas" tonight at the Caldwell High School auditorium.
    • That's at 7:30 p.m.
