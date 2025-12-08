Today In Your Neighborhood: Scentsy Point of Lights Celebration & Caldwell Centennial Band Concert

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

POINT OF LIGHTS CELEBRATION In Meridian, Scentsy's inviting the community to their 9th Annual Point of Lights Celebration. The event is free and open to all with no tickets required. Attendees can enjoy festive activities like photos with Santa, local choir performances, a live nativity scene, and a dazzling 250-ft light tunnel. That's from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. tonight and it runs through Wednesday.



FPC PUBLIC FOOD PANTRY First Presbyterian Church in Boise offering their weekly food pantry to the community. That's free food assistance, every Monday from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at their church on State St.



CALDWELL CENTENNIAL BAND CONCERT And performing since 1990, the Caldwell Centennial Band putting on their end of the year Christmas concert tonight. The orchestra of retirees putting on "A Merry Christmas" tonight at the Caldwell High School auditorium. That's at 7:30 p.m.

