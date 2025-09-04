Today In Your Neighborhood: Ryan Bendawald opening arguments & State St. Rite Aid closing its doors

BOISE, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

RYAN BENDAWALD OPENING ARGUMENTS Opening arguments begin this morning in the sexual abuse trial against former Caldwell Police Sgt. Ryan Bendawald. The former cop is accused of using his badge to sexually abuse women and faces multiple charges and if convicted, Bendawald could spend the rest of his life in federal prison. We'll be in the courtroom and bring you the latest updates throughout the trial.



STATE ST. RITE AID CLOSING The Rite Aid on State St. officially closing its doors today. The pharmaceutical company filed for bankruptcy for a second time back in May sparking closures of their locations nationwide. It's unclear at this point what will become of existing prescriptions.



FIRST THURSDAY DOWNTOWN BOISE And it's the First Thursday of the month and Downtown Boise celebrating per tradition. All around downtown you can find in-store events like food and beverage tastings, art exhibits, live music, and a wide range of family activities. Events usually run from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. but each store plans their own events, so check out specific hours and details here.



