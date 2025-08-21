Today In Your Neighborhood: Rock Fire community meeting & All American Rejects concert

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

ROCK FIRE COMMUNITY MEETING Officials are hosting a community meeting tonight for the Rock Fire burning on the edge of Tamarack Resort. The Rock Fire has burned 2,796.9 acres per last report and while crews are making progress, containment remains at zero percent. That meeting is set for 6 p.m. at the Donnelly Rural Fire Protection District.



THIRD THURSDAY STREET FEST Over in Nampa, it's the Third Thursday Street Festival! Voted 'Best Local Family Event' in Best of Canyon County 2024, you can expect an evening packed with art, music, and community fun. That's going on in Downtown Nampa from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and you can join in a guided art walking tour at 7 p.m. and 8 p.m.



ALL AMERICAN REJECTS CONCERT It's a special treat for millennials at the Western Idaho Fair tonight, the All American Rejects. The band has been in the news in recent months with their House Party Tour, hitting college campuses and turning backyards and garages across the country into viral concert venues for free. The Rejects have also announced a special pop-up event before tonight's concert at The Boise Record Exchange. That event starts at 1 p.m.



