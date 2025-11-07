Today In Your Neighborhood: Rally 4 Tally & Styx and Loverboy at Ford Idaho Center

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a view of the things going on today in your neighborhood:
RALLY 4 TALLY
- Idaho Pizza Company's Rally 4 Tally campaign wraps up tomorrow raising funds to support national research and help individuals living with ALS, a neuromuscular disease that at this point does not have a cure.
- IPC's goal is to raise $60,000 this year and tomorrow, all 16 IPC locations will donate 20% of their sales to MDA Idaho which includes 100% of the pinup donations and any online donations.
STYX & LOVERBOY AT FORD IDAHO CENTER
- Get ready to rock Nampa!
- Styx and special guest Loverboy are coming to the Ford Idaho Center tonight.
- Known for hits like Renegade and Working for the Weekend respectively, the legendary 80s rockers are set to start at 7:30 p.m.
- Tickets are still available as of this morning, but are selling fast.
CRAFT & CHOCOLATE AFFAIRE
- And over at the Nampa Civic Center, you can kick off the holiday season with the Craft & Chocolate Affaire!
- Over 100 local artisans and makers offering everything from handmade home decor, to wood carvings, art jewelry and more!
- Come for the crafts, stay for the chocolate and leave with your holiday shopping done!
- That's from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. tonight.