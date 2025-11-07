Today In Your Neighborhood: Rally 4 Tally & Styx and Loverboy at Ford Idaho Center

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
TIYN: Rally 4 Tally at all Idaho Pizza Company locations tomorrow, Styx with special guest Loverboy performing at Ford Idaho Center, and Craft &amp; Chocolate Affaire at Nampa Civic Center
TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a view of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

  • RALLY 4 TALLY

    • Idaho Pizza Company's Rally 4 Tally campaign wraps up tomorrow raising funds to support national research and help individuals living with ALS, a neuromuscular disease that at this point does not have a cure.
    • IPC's goal is to raise $60,000 this year and tomorrow, all 16 IPC locations will donate 20% of their sales to MDA Idaho which includes 100% of the pinup donations and any online donations.

  • STYX & LOVERBOY AT FORD IDAHO CENTER

    • Get ready to rock Nampa!
    • Styx and special guest Loverboy are coming to the Ford Idaho Center tonight.
    • Known for hits like Renegade and Working for the Weekend respectively, the legendary 80s rockers are set to start at 7:30 p.m.
    • Tickets are still available as of this morning, but are selling fast.

  • CRAFT & CHOCOLATE AFFAIRE

    • And over at the Nampa Civic Center, you can kick off the holiday season with the Craft & Chocolate Affaire!
    • Over 100 local artisans and makers offering everything from handmade home decor, to wood carvings, art jewelry and more!
    • Come for the crafts, stay for the chocolate and leave with your holiday shopping done!
    • That's from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. tonight.
