Today In Your Neighborhood: Rally 4 Tally & Styx and Loverboy at Ford Idaho Center

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a view of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

RALLY 4 TALLY Idaho Pizza Company's Rally 4 Tally campaign wraps up tomorrow raising funds to support national research and help individuals living with ALS, a neuromuscular disease that at this point does not have a cure. IPC's goal is to raise $60,000 this year and tomorrow, all 16 IPC locations will donate 20% of their sales to MDA Idaho which includes 100% of the pinup donations and any online donations.



STYX & LOVERBOY AT FORD IDAHO CENTER Get ready to rock Nampa! Styx and special guest Loverboy are coming to the Ford Idaho Center tonight. Known for hits like Renegade and Working for the Weekend respectively, the legendary 80s rockers are set to start at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are still available as of this morning, but are selling fast.



CRAFT & CHOCOLATE AFFAIRE And over at the Nampa Civic Center, you can kick off the holiday season with the Craft & Chocolate Affaire! Over 100 local artisans and makers offering everything from handmade home decor, to wood carvings, art jewelry and more! Come for the crafts, stay for the chocolate and leave with your holiday shopping done! That's from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. tonight.



