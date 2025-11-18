Today In Your Neighborhood: Raising Cane's opens in Meridian & Kiwanis Club of Eagle Turkey/Food Drive

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
TIYN: Raising Cane's opening its doors for the first time in Idaho, Kiwanis Club of Eagle's 20th Annual Turkey &amp; Food Drive, and Boise State men's basketball taking on Wichita State at ExtraMile Arena
TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

  • RAISING CANE'S OPENS IN MERIDIAN

    • Raising Cane's is officially opening today in Meridian!
    • Around 60 people were camped overnight in anticipation of the restaurant bringing its famous chicken fingers to Idaho for the first time ever.
    • The grand opening at 7:30 this morning with a lucky 20 drawing that will award 20 lucky entrants with free Cane's for a year.
    • The ribbon cutting ceremony at 8 a.m. and doors officially open at 9 a.m.

  • KIWANIS CLUB OF EAGLE'S TURKEY/FOOD DRIVE

    • Kiwanis Club of Eagle hosting their 20th Annual Turkey & Food Drive today from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Eagle Albertsons.
    • All donations will be distributed through the Eagle Food Bank and some items they're still looking for include:
      • Soup, canned goods, cereal, peanut butter and jelly, and paper towels and toilet paper.
    • All this ensures no one in Eagle goes hungry this Thanksgiving.

  • BSU MEN'S BASKETBALL VS WICHITA STATE

    • And the Boise State men's basketball team taking on Wichita State at home tonight.
    • The Broncos have won three in a row after dropping their home opener and Wichita State has yet to lose a game this season.
    • Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. at ExtraMile Arena.
