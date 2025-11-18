Today In Your Neighborhood: Raising Cane's opens in Meridian & Kiwanis Club of Eagle Turkey/Food Drive

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

RAISING CANE'S OPENS IN MERIDIAN Raising Cane's is officially opening today in Meridian! Around 60 people were camped overnight in anticipation of the restaurant bringing its famous chicken fingers to Idaho for the first time ever. The grand opening at 7:30 this morning with a lucky 20 drawing that will award 20 lucky entrants with free Cane's for a year. The ribbon cutting ceremony at 8 a.m. and doors officially open at 9 a.m.



KIWANIS CLUB OF EAGLE'S TURKEY/FOOD DRIVE Kiwanis Club of Eagle hosting their 20th Annual Turkey & Food Drive today from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Eagle Albertsons. All donations will be distributed through the Eagle Food Bank and some items they're still looking for include:

Soup, canned goods, cereal, peanut butter and jelly, and paper towels and toilet paper. All this ensures no one in Eagle goes hungry this Thanksgiving.



BSU MEN'S BASKETBALL VS WICHITA STATE And the Boise State men's basketball team taking on Wichita State at home tonight. The Broncos have won three in a row after dropping their home opener and Wichita State has yet to lose a game this season. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. at ExtraMile Arena.

