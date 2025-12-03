Today In Your Neighborhood: Opening day at Sun Valley & Athletic Club Boise's Home Kit Release Party

IDAHO — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

SUN VALLEY OPENING DAY Big news out of Sun Valley with opening day for skiers and snowboarders at the resort. First lift is at 9 a.m. and the Upper and Lower College, Sunset Strip, and Lower River Run all open to kick off Sun Valley's 90th season.



IDAHO STEELHEADS AT HOME The Idaho Steelheads kick off a 3-game series at home against the Trois-Rivières Lions tonight. The Steelheads coming off a 2-1 win against Rapid City Rush to cap off their last series. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. and puck drops at 7:10 p.m. at Idaho Central Arena.



ATHLETIC CLUB BOISE JERSEY REVEAL PARTY And Athletic Club Boise revealing their uniforms today. Boise's new pro soccer team debuting the jerseys that they'll wear next season at a kit launch party at the Egyptian Theatre tonight. Tickets are $150 and include an authentic home jersey, a special edition Athletic Club Boise scarf, and all ticket sales benefit initiatives with local non-profits.



