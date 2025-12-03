Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
TIYN: Opening day for skiers and snowboarders at Sun Valley Resort, Idaho Steelheads start a series at home, and Athletic Club Boise revealing their home kits for next year's inaugural season
Today In Your Neighborhood: Opening day at Sun Valley & Athletic Club Boise's Home Kit Release Party
IDAHO — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

  • SUN VALLEY OPENING DAY

    • Big news out of Sun Valley with opening day for skiers and snowboarders at the resort.
    • First lift is at 9 a.m. and the Upper and Lower College, Sunset Strip, and Lower River Run all open to kick off Sun Valley's 90th season.

  • IDAHO STEELHEADS AT HOME

    • The Idaho Steelheads kick off a 3-game series at home against the Trois-Rivières Lions tonight.
    • The Steelheads coming off a 2-1 win against Rapid City Rush to cap off their last series.
    • Doors open at 6:15 p.m. and puck drops at 7:10 p.m. at Idaho Central Arena.

  • ATHLETIC CLUB BOISE JERSEY REVEAL PARTY

    • And Athletic Club Boise revealing their uniforms today.
    • Boise's new pro soccer team debuting the jerseys that they'll wear next season at a kit launch party at the Egyptian Theatre tonight.
    • Tickets are $150 and include an authentic home jersey, a special edition Athletic Club Boise scarf, and all ticket sales benefit initiatives with local non-profits.
