Today In Your Neighborhood: Opening day at Sun Valley & Athletic Club Boise's Home Kit Release Party

IDAHO — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:
SUN VALLEY OPENING DAY
- Big news out of Sun Valley with opening day for skiers and snowboarders at the resort.
- First lift is at 9 a.m. and the Upper and Lower College, Sunset Strip, and Lower River Run all open to kick off Sun Valley's 90th season.
IDAHO STEELHEADS AT HOME
- The Idaho Steelheads kick off a 3-game series at home against the Trois-Rivières Lions tonight.
- The Steelheads coming off a 2-1 win against Rapid City Rush to cap off their last series.
- Doors open at 6:15 p.m. and puck drops at 7:10 p.m. at Idaho Central Arena.
ATHLETIC CLUB BOISE JERSEY REVEAL PARTY
- And Athletic Club Boise revealing their uniforms today.
- Boise's new pro soccer team debuting the jerseys that they'll wear next season at a kit launch party at the Egyptian Theatre tonight.
- Tickets are $150 and include an authentic home jersey, a special edition Athletic Club Boise scarf, and all ticket sales benefit initiatives with local non-profits.