Today In Your Neighborhood: Nuclear energy meeting in Jerome & Magic Valley Folk Fest kicks off

JEROME NUCLEAR PUBLIC MEETING
- A public meeting tonight for proposed nuclear power generators in Jerome County.
- The nuclear generators would be built on land near where the Lava Ridge Wind Project was once planned.
It's the first of several meetings over the next couple weeks and tonight's starts at 7 p.m. at the Jerome County Courthouse.
MERIDIAN MONDAY NIGHT MARKET
- And with Monday comes the Meridian Night Market!
- Running every Monday from 4 to 9 p.m. at Storey Park, you can expect local vendors, food trucks, and live music, plus face painting and balloon animals for the kids.
- It's free to attend and free parking can be found at Storey Park and The Speedway.
MAGIC VALLEY FOLK FESTIVAL
- And over in Burley, the Magic Valley Folk Festival kicks off today!
- Starting at 7 p.m. tonight with the free Rupert Square Kick-Off, you can expect vibrant gala performances and free community shows.
- The folk fest aims to promote friendship across all backgrounds and enriching lives through cultural events.
- Tickets are on sale now and the festival runs through Saturday.