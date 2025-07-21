Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Today In Your Neighborhood: Nuclear energy meeting in Jerome & Magic Valley Folk Fest kicks off

A public meeting for the proposed nuclear power generators in Jerome County, the Meridian Monday Night Market, and the Magic Valley Folk Festival kicks off.
IDAHO — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

  • JEROME NUCLEAR PUBLIC MEETING

  • MERIDIAN MONDAY NIGHT MARKET

    • And with Monday comes the Meridian Night Market!
    • Running every Monday from 4 to 9 p.m. at Storey Park, you can expect local vendors, food trucks, and live music, plus face painting and balloon animals for the kids.
    • It's free to attend and free parking can be found at Storey Park and The Speedway.

  • MAGIC VALLEY FOLK FESTIVAL

    • And over in Burley, the Magic Valley Folk Festival kicks off today!
    • Starting at 7 p.m. tonight with the free Rupert Square Kick-Off, you can expect vibrant gala performances and free community shows.
    • The folk fest aims to promote friendship across all backgrounds and enriching lives through cultural events.
    • Tickets are on sale now and the festival runs through Saturday.
