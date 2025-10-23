Today In Your Neighborhood: Nordstrom Rack grand opening & Small Animal Kingdom ribbon cutting

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

NORDSTROM RACK GRAND OPENING Later this morning Nordstrom Rack is celebrating the grand opening of their latest storefront at The Village at Meridian. At 8 a.m. - Music, surprises and a raffle to win $1,000 Nordstrom Rack gift card. Then at 9 a.m. - The store is officially open with big deals to celebrate the opening.



SMALL ANIMAL KINGDOM RIBBON CUTTING Over at Zoo Boise, a special ribbon cutting for their new Small Animal Kingdom! It's been reimagined and renovated and today, guests can explore enhanced homes for meerkats, sand cats, aldabra tortoises, cotton-top tamarins, and more! The updated space offers both indoor and outdoor viewing areas designed for animal well-being and an even better, more accessible visitor experience.



LAST DAY OF RIDGE TO RIVERS SURVEY And whether you hike, bike, or ride horses in the Boise Foothills, now's the time to weigh in! 'Ridge to Rivers' is conducting its annual fall survey to get your thoughts on trail use maintenence priorities and areas for improvement. The survey closes at 5 p.m. tonight so don't wait! You can find the survey link here.



