Today In Your Neighborhood: Nordstrom Rack grand opening & Small Animal Kingdom ribbon cutting

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:
NORDSTROM RACK GRAND OPENING
- Later this morning Nordstrom Rack is celebrating the grand opening of their latest storefront at The Village at Meridian.
- At 8 a.m. - Music, surprises and a raffle to win $1,000 Nordstrom Rack gift card.
- Then at 9 a.m. - The store is officially open with big deals to celebrate the opening.
SMALL ANIMAL KINGDOM RIBBON CUTTING
- Over at Zoo Boise, a special ribbon cutting for their new Small Animal Kingdom!
- It's been reimagined and renovated and today, guests can explore enhanced homes for meerkats, sand cats, aldabra tortoises, cotton-top tamarins, and more!
- The updated space offers both indoor and outdoor viewing areas designed for animal well-being and an even better, more accessible visitor experience.
LAST DAY OF RIDGE TO RIVERS SURVEY
- And whether you hike, bike, or ride horses in the Boise Foothills, now's the time to weigh in!
- 'Ridge to Rivers' is conducting its annual fall survey to get your thoughts on trail use maintenence priorities and areas for improvement.
- The survey closes at 5 p.m. tonight so don't wait!
- You can find the survey link here.