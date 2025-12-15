Today In Your Neighborhood: Nonresident tag deadline & Your Health Idaho enrollment events

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These area a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

NONRESIDENT TAG DEADLINE Attention hunters, today is the last day to apply for the nonresident tag draw for general season deer and elk tags. Hunters in Idaho are required to buy a 2026 hunting license to hunt big game. You can find FAQ's and more info on big game seasons and rules on Idaho Fish & Game's website.



YOUR HEALTH IDAHO ENROLLMENT EVENTS With open enrollment for Your Health Idaho ending tonight at midnight, a pair of pop-up enrollment events in the Treasure Valley. At Library! At Hillcrest and the Nampa Public Library, you can meet with certified agents for free to walk you through the process. Those both run from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.



LA POSADA Ballet Folklorico Yareth de Idaho presenting their first annual Las Posadas tonight at the Nampa Civic Center. It's a beautiful celebration of dance and live music with the dance company bringing to life one of the Mexico's most cherished holiday traditions. It's set to start at 6 p.m. and free to attend just text LA POSADA to (208) 407-9041.



