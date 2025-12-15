Today In Your Neighborhood: Nonresident tag deadline & Your Health Idaho enrollment events

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
TIYN: The deadline for the nonresident tag draw for general deer and elk tags, Your Health Idaho enrollment events in Boise &amp; Nampa, and La Posada at Nampa Civic Center
TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These area a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

  • NONRESIDENT TAG DEADLINE

    • Attention hunters, today is the last day to apply for the nonresident tag draw for general season deer and elk tags.
    • Hunters in Idaho are required to buy a 2026 hunting license to hunt big game.
    • You can find FAQ's and more info on big game seasons and rules on Idaho Fish & Game's website.

  • YOUR HEALTH IDAHO ENROLLMENT EVENTS

    • With open enrollment for Your Health Idaho ending tonight at midnight, a pair of pop-up enrollment events in the Treasure Valley.
    • At Library! At Hillcrest and the Nampa Public Library, you can meet with certified agents for free to walk you through the process.
    • Those both run from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

  • LA POSADA

    • Ballet Folklorico Yareth de Idaho presenting their first annual Las Posadas tonight at the Nampa Civic Center.
    • It's a beautiful celebration of dance and live music with the dance company bringing to life one of the Mexico's most cherished holiday traditions.
    • It's set to start at 6 p.m. and free to attend just text LA POSADA to (208) 407-9041.
