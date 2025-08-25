Today In Your Neighborhood: New school bus routes in Jerome & Warm Springs Clubhouse hiring

IDAHO — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

NEW JEROME MIDDLE SCHOOL BUS ROUTE Students and parents in Jerome should expect new routes to school this morning. Class is back in session today following last week's bus issues that led to the cancellation of classes on Thursday and Friday. The district is implementing new bus and drop-off routes. Parents can see those changes in the Compass app. And a reminder for Jerome middle schoolers: it's picture day!



WARM SPRINGS CLUBHOUSE HIRING Boise Parks and Rec putting out a call for job applications at the new Warm Springs Golf Course Clubhouse. The Clubhouse looking for food runners, bussers, a cook, and food and beverage and golf shop attendants, all perfect positions for teenagers looking for part-time work.



MERIDIAN MONDAY NIGHT MARKET And the Meridian Monday Night Market back for another night of live music, local vendors and food trucks! You can find free parking at Storey Park and The Meridian Speedway. That's all going down from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. tonight.



