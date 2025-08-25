Today In Your Neighborhood: New school bus routes in Jerome & Warm Springs Clubhouse hiring

IDAHO — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:
NEW JEROME MIDDLE SCHOOL BUS ROUTE
- Students and parents in Jerome should expect new routes to school this morning.
- Class is back in session today following last week's bus issues that led to the cancellation of classes on Thursday and Friday.
- The district is implementing new bus and drop-off routes.
- Parents can see those changes in the Compass app.
- And a reminder for Jerome middle schoolers: it's picture day!
WARM SPRINGS CLUBHOUSE HIRING
- Boise Parks and Rec putting out a call for job applications at the new Warm Springs Golf Course Clubhouse.
- The Clubhouse looking for food runners, bussers, a cook, and food and beverage and golf shop attendants, all perfect positions for teenagers looking for part-time work.
MERIDIAN MONDAY NIGHT MARKET
- And the Meridian Monday Night Market back for another night of live music, local vendors and food trucks!
- You can find free parking at Storey Park and The Meridian Speedway.
- That's all going down from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. tonight.