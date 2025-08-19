Today In Your Neighborhood: New affordable Boise housing & Daughtry at the Western Idaho Fair

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

NEW AFFORDABLE BOISE HOUSING In Boise, city leaders will be at the grand opening of the Wilson Station Apartments! This is Boise's latest effort to provide affordable housing to those who need it and the apartments include 102 brand new units for residents that earn latest 80% or less of the area median income. Residents will start moving into the building in May and with these new units, the City of Boise has completed 509 affordable new homes since 2022.



DAUGHTRY AT THE WESTERN IDAHO FAIR The Western Idaho Fair is well underway in Garden City and tonight's show welcomes to the Grandstand Stage one of the best selling rock artists of the 21st century, Daughtry. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. with the show starting at 8 p.m. and general concert admission is free with fair admission. It's also $2 Tuesday and from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. everything from admission to rides and food will cost just $2.



TUESDAYS ON THE CREEK And over in Downtown Caldwell it's Tuesdays on the Creek! The 20-week free outdoor concert series still has over a month left and is also held in conjunction with Farm to Fork Market, so you can shop around while soaking in the vibes. Tonight's show features Scott Pemberton and that'll be from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. tonight.



