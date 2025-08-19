Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodToday In Your Neighborhood

Actions

Today In Your Neighborhood: New affordable Boise housing & Daughtry at the Western Idaho Fair

TIYN: Grand opening of Boise's latest affordable housing units, Daughtry performing at the Western Idaho Fair, and Tuesdays on the Creek in Caldwell
Today In Your Neighborhood: New affordable Boise housing & Daughtry at the Western Idaho Fair
Posted

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

  • NEW AFFORDABLE BOISE HOUSING

    • In Boise, city leaders will be at the grand opening of the Wilson Station Apartments!
    • This is Boise's latest effort to provide affordable housing to those who need it and the apartments include 102 brand new units for residents that earn latest 80% or less of the area median income.
    • Residents will start moving into the building in May and with these new units, the City of Boise has completed 509 affordable new homes since 2022.

  • DAUGHTRY AT THE WESTERN IDAHO FAIR

    • The Western Idaho Fair is well underway in Garden City and tonight's show welcomes to the Grandstand Stage one of the best selling rock artists of the 21st century, Daughtry.
    • Gates open at 6:30 p.m. with the show starting at 8 p.m. and general concert admission is free with fair admission.
    • It's also $2 Tuesday and from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. everything from admission to rides and food will cost just $2.

  • TUESDAYS ON THE CREEK

    • And over in Downtown Caldwell it's Tuesdays on the Creek!
    • The 20-week free outdoor concert series still has over a month left and is also held in conjunction with Farm to Fork Market, so you can shop around while soaking in the vibes.
    • Tonight's show features Scott Pemberton and that'll be from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. tonight.
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Spot - Idaho 6.2

The Spot - Idaho 6.2, your home for the Vegas Golden Knights