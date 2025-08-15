Today In Your Neighborhood: Lynyrd Skynyrd at Boise Open & Glass Animals at Ford Idaho Center

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:
LYNYRD SKYNYRD AT BOISE OPEN
- The 36th annual Albertsons Boise Open back for day 2 today with Lynyrd Skynyrd headlining tonight's show!
- Tickets for today and tomorrow are sold out, but there's still room to join on Sunday when a champion will be crowned.
- If you're opting to stay at home, we'll have special coverage starting at 8 a.m. Sunday ahead of the final round of the tournament.
REDSTONE AT KLEINER PARK LIVE
- Meridian Parks and Rec is proud to present the return of Connections Credit Union Kleiner Park Live!
- The free concert series features local live music every other Friday night in the park's bandshell from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Tonight's show features classic rock n' roll performed by Redstone.
GLASS ANIMALS AT FORD IDAHO CENTER
- And British indie rock band Glass Animals performing tonight at the Ford Idaho Center!
- The group took over charts in 2020 with their hit song 'Heat Waves' which has now amassed nearly 3.5 billion listens on Spotify.
- The show's set to start at 8 p.m. and tickets are on sale now.