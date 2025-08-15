Today In Your Neighborhood: Lynyrd Skynyrd at Boise Open & Glass Animals at Ford Idaho Center

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

LYNYRD SKYNYRD AT BOISE OPEN The 36th annual Albertsons Boise Open back for day 2 today with Lynyrd Skynyrd headlining tonight's show! Tickets for today and tomorrow are sold out, but there's still room to join on Sunday when a champion will be crowned. If you're opting to stay at home, we'll have special coverage starting at 8 a.m. Sunday ahead of the final round of the tournament.



REDSTONE AT KLEINER PARK LIVE Meridian Parks and Rec is proud to present the return of Connections Credit Union Kleiner Park Live! The free concert series features local live music every other Friday night in the park's bandshell from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tonight's show features classic rock n' roll performed by Redstone.



GLASS ANIMALS AT FORD IDAHO CENTER And British indie rock band Glass Animals performing tonight at the Ford Idaho Center! The group took over charts in 2020 with their hit song 'Heat Waves' which has now amassed nearly 3.5 billion listens on Spotify. The show's set to start at 8 p.m. and tickets are on sale now.



