Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodToday In Your Neighborhood

Actions

Today In Your Neighborhood: Lynyrd Skynyrd at Boise Open & Glass Animals at Ford Idaho Center

TIYN: Lynyrd Skynyrd headlining the Albertsons Boise Open, free live music at Kleiner Park, and Glass Animals performing at the Ford Idaho Center
Today In Your Neighborhood: Lynyrd Skynyrd at Boise Open & Glass Animals at Ford Idaho Center
Posted

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

  • LYNYRD SKYNYRD AT BOISE OPEN

    • The 36th annual Albertsons Boise Open back for day 2 today with Lynyrd Skynyrd headlining tonight's show!
    • Tickets for today and tomorrow are sold out, but there's still room to join on Sunday when a champion will be crowned.
    • If you're opting to stay at home, we'll have special coverage starting at 8 a.m. Sunday ahead of the final round of the tournament.

  • REDSTONE AT KLEINER PARK LIVE

    • Meridian Parks and Rec is proud to present the return of Connections Credit Union Kleiner Park Live!
    • The free concert series features local live music every other Friday night in the park's bandshell from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
    • Tonight's show features classic rock n' roll performed by Redstone.

  • GLASS ANIMALS AT FORD IDAHO CENTER

    • And British indie rock band Glass Animals performing tonight at the Ford Idaho Center!
    • The group took over charts in 2020 with their hit song 'Heat Waves' which has now amassed nearly 3.5 billion listens on Spotify.
    • The show's set to start at 8 p.m. and tickets are on sale now.
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Spot - Idaho 6.2

The Spot - Idaho 6.2, your home for the Vegas Golden Knights