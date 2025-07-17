Today In Your Neighborhood: Kohberger hearing & Inclusive Pool Party at Ivywild

BOISE, Idaho — These are a couple things going on today in your neighborhood: KOHBERGER HEARING A hearing scheduled for this morning in the case of Bryan Kohberger ahead of his sentencing next week. The hearing will cover a recent motion to vacate a 2023 nondissemination order which prohibited journalists from interviewing lawyers involved in the case. You can watch it live on our website and our app at 10:30 a.m.



INCLUSIVE POOL PARTY And over at Ivywild Park, Boise Parks and Rec hosting an Inclusive Pool Party. The AdVenture Program has rented out Ivywild Pool for individuals with disabilities and their friends and families. The pool has a sloped entry and a water chair is available to help transfer people into the pool. Entry is just $1 and that runs from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. tonight.





