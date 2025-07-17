Today In Your Neighborhood: Kohberger hearing & Inclusive Pool Party at Ivywild

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
TIYN: A hearing for Bryan Kohberger ahead of his sentencing next week &amp; Boise Parks and Rec hosting an Inclusive Pool Party for individuals with disabilities and their friends/families
BOISE, Idaho — These are a couple things going on today in your neighborhood:

  • KOHBERGER HEARING

    • A hearing scheduled for this morning in the case of Bryan Kohberger ahead of his sentencing next week.
    • The hearing will cover a recent motion to vacate a 2023 nondissemination order which prohibited journalists from interviewing lawyers involved in the case.
    • You can watch it live on our website and our app at 10:30 a.m.

  • INCLUSIVE POOL PARTY

    • And over at Ivywild Park, Boise Parks and Rec hosting an Inclusive Pool Party.
    • The AdVenture Program has rented out Ivywild Pool for individuals with disabilities and their friends and families.
    • The pool has a sloped entry and a water chair is available to help transfer people into the pool.
    • Entry is just $1 and that runs from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. tonight.
