Today In Your Neighborhood: Karcher Rd. closure & Shane Gillis at ExtraMile Arena

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

KARCHER RD. CLOSURE ITD closing Highway 55 this weekend between Montana Ave. and Indiana Ave. The closure is set to start at 10 p.m. with a reopening set for Monday morning at 5 a.m. This will allow crews to replace irrigation infrastructure in preparation for a widening project which will be completed by 2027.



SHANE GILLIS AT EXTRAMILE ARENA Superstar comedian Shane Gillis taking the stage in Downtown Boise tonight at ExtraMile Arena. The standup coming off the 2nd season of his hit Netflix show "Tires" and hosting both this year's ESPYS and SNL. Tickets are on sale now and the show is set to start at 8 p.m.



RAISE A GLASS And Boise Art Glass hosting their annual holiday charity event benefiting the Women and Childrens' Alliance of Boise. It's Raise a Glass, a night promised to be full of classes, wine tasting, a silent auction, glass art and more. The event is free to attend although you'll need a ticket to secure your spot in a class and it's set to run from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. tonight.



