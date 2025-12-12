Today In Your Neighborhood: Karcher Rd. closure & Shane Gillis at ExtraMile Arena

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:
KARCHER RD. CLOSURE
- ITD closing Highway 55 this weekend between Montana Ave. and Indiana Ave.
- The closure is set to start at 10 p.m. with a reopening set for Monday morning at 5 a.m.
- This will allow crews to replace irrigation infrastructure in preparation for a widening project which will be completed by 2027.
SHANE GILLIS AT EXTRAMILE ARENA
- Superstar comedian Shane Gillis taking the stage in Downtown Boise tonight at ExtraMile Arena.
- The standup coming off the 2nd season of his hit Netflix show "Tires" and hosting both this year's ESPYS and SNL.
- Tickets are on sale now and the show is set to start at 8 p.m.
RAISE A GLASS
- And Boise Art Glass hosting their annual holiday charity event benefiting the Women and Childrens' Alliance of Boise.
- It's Raise a Glass, a night promised to be full of classes, wine tasting, a silent auction, glass art and more.
- The event is free to attend although you'll need a ticket to secure your spot in a class and it's set to run from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. tonight.