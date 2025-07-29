Today In Your Neighborhood: Jaialdi kicks off on the Basque Block & Tuesdays on the Creek in Caldwell

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
TIYN: Jaialdi kicks off on the Basque Block; JUMP, Jam &amp; Jive in Downtown Boise; and Tuesdays on the Creek in Caldwell
TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

  • JAIALDI KICKS OFF

    • The 6-day celebration of Basque culture Jaialdi kicks off today!
    • Starting at 5 p.m. it's "Basque-ing on the Block" where you can expect food, drink, and strolling musicians on the Basque Block.
    • Going on all week, you can find a full event guide for Jaialdi here.

  • JUMP, JAM & JIVE

    • Staying in Boise, it's another night of JUMP, Jam & Jive at JUMP Park!
    • The free summer concert series putting on shows every other Tuesday through August 26th.
    • Tonight's show features 'Brook Faulk & The Family Corvidae with an opener from Idaho Songwriters Association.
    • Food and drinks will be on-site available for purchase and it all starts at 6 p.m.

  • TUESDAYS ON THE CREEK

    • And also this evening, it's Tuesdays on the Creek in Caldwell!
    • The 20-week event series features free live music from both local and touring artists.
    • Tonight's show features 'Reb & The Good News'
    • It's also held in conjunction with Farm to Fork Market, so you can shop vendors while enjoying great music.
    • That's from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. this evening.
