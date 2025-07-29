Today In Your Neighborhood: Jaialdi kicks off on the Basque Block & Tuesdays on the Creek in Caldwell

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

JAIALDI KICKS OFF The 6-day celebration of Basque culture Jaialdi kicks off today! Starting at 5 p.m. it's "Basque-ing on the Block" where you can expect food, drink, and strolling musicians on the Basque Block. Going on all week, you can find a full event guide for Jaialdi here.



JUMP, JAM & JIVE Staying in Boise, it's another night of JUMP, Jam & Jive at JUMP Park! The free summer concert series putting on shows every other Tuesday through August 26th. Tonight's show features 'Brook Faulk & The Family Corvidae with an opener from Idaho Songwriters Association. Food and drinks will be on-site available for purchase and it all starts at 6 p.m.



TUESDAYS ON THE CREEK And also this evening, it's Tuesdays on the Creek in Caldwell! The 20-week event series features free live music from both local and touring artists. Tonight's show features 'Reb & The Good News' It's also held in conjunction with Farm to Fork Market, so you can shop vendors while enjoying great music. That's from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. this evening.



