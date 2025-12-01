Today In Your Neighborhood: ITD roadwork in Eagle & Public hearing for Ford Idaho Center conveyance

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
TIYN: ITD starting short and long-term roadwork in Eagle, a public hearing for the conveyance of the Ford Idaho Center at Nampa City Hall, and Boise Parks &amp; Rec opens up registration for winter/spring classes
TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

  • ITD ROADWORK IN EAGLE

    • From December 1st through 10th, ITD construction crews will be installing variable speed limit signs along Eagle Rd. between Chinden and Ustick.
    • Lane closures will be in effect from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. through the 10th.
    • There's also a long-term road project going on too that will close Ustick Rd. between Ten Mile and Linder Roads until summer of 2026.
    • It's all part of an ACHD project to widen the road to five lanes and install a new traffic signal.

  • PUBLIC HEARING FOR FORD IDAHO CENTER

    • A public hearing tonight over the conveyance of the Ford Idaho Center to the College of Western Idaho.
    • Idaho State Representative Kent Marmon has sent out a letter in opposition of the conveyance over concerns with tax liability being shifted from the city to property tax payers.
    • He urges anyone that can't attend to email city council members to let them know your thoughts, pro or con.
    • That meeting is set for 6 p.m. at Nampa City Hall.

  • BOISE PARKS & REC SPRING/WINTER CLASSES OPEN

    • And starting at 7 a.m., Boise Parks & Rec opening registration for their full slate of winter/springs classes, camps and activities.
    • You can visit the parks & rec website to see the new Activity Guide right here.
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
