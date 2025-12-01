Today In Your Neighborhood: ITD roadwork in Eagle & Public hearing for Ford Idaho Center conveyance

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

ITD ROADWORK IN EAGLE From December 1st through 10th, ITD construction crews will be installing variable speed limit signs along Eagle Rd. between Chinden and Ustick. Lane closures will be in effect from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. through the 10th. There's also a long-term road project going on too that will close Ustick Rd. between Ten Mile and Linder Roads until summer of 2026. It's all part of an ACHD project to widen the road to five lanes and install a new traffic signal.



PUBLIC HEARING FOR FORD IDAHO CENTER A public hearing tonight over the conveyance of the Ford Idaho Center to the College of Western Idaho. Idaho State Representative Kent Marmon has sent out a letter in opposition of the conveyance over concerns with tax liability being shifted from the city to property tax payers. He urges anyone that can't attend to email city council members to let them know your thoughts, pro or con.

That meeting is set for 6 p.m. at Nampa City Hall.



BOISE PARKS & REC SPRING/WINTER CLASSES OPEN And starting at 7 a.m., Boise Parks & Rec opening registration for their full slate of winter/springs classes, camps and activities. You can visit the parks & rec website to see the new Activity Guide right here.



