Today In Your Neighborhood: ITD free winter driving classes & Idaho Steelheads home game

ITD FREE WINTER DRIVING CLASSES As the weather cools down, icy roads are right around the corner and ITD and ISP are offering three free winter driving classes with the first being today. The sessions will teach vehicle prep, defensive driving, and ways to share the road with snowplows. That's at 7 p.m. at ITD's District Office on Chinden Blvd.



CLOVERDALE TRUNK OR TREAT Cloverdale Funeral Home, Cemetery, and Cremation engaging with the community this evening with a fun Trunk or Treat event. Offering kids a safe and well lit area to trick or treat in their spacious parking lot ahead of the big day. That's from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.



IDAHO STEELHEADS HOME GAME And the Idaho Steelheads taking the ice tonight in a home matchup against the Tahoe Knight Monsters. Both teams carry a 3-2 record early on in the season and it's the first in a 3-game series, all of which will be played at Idaho Central Arena. Puck drops tonight at 7:10 p.m.



