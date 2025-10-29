Today In Your Neighborhood: ITD free winter driving classes & Idaho Steelheads home game

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:
ITD FREE WINTER DRIVING CLASSES
- As the weather cools down, icy roads are right around the corner and ITD and ISP are offering three free winter driving classes with the first being today.
- The sessions will teach vehicle prep, defensive driving, and ways to share the road with snowplows.
- That's at 7 p.m. at ITD's District Office on Chinden Blvd.
CLOVERDALE TRUNK OR TREAT
- Cloverdale Funeral Home, Cemetery, and Cremation engaging with the community this evening with a fun Trunk or Treat event.
- Offering kids a safe and well lit area to trick or treat in their spacious parking lot ahead of the big day.
- That's from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
IDAHO STEELHEADS HOME GAME
- And the Idaho Steelheads taking the ice tonight in a home matchup against the Tahoe Knight Monsters.
- Both teams carry a 3-2 record early on in the season and it's the first in a 3-game series, all of which will be played at Idaho Central Arena.
- Puck drops tonight at 7:10 p.m.