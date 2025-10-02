Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
TIYN: ISP conducting a water survival training for recruits, Hwy 21 north of Grandjean is closed starting today, and Boise Film Festival kicks off
Today In Your Neighborhood: ISP water survival training & Boise Film Festival kicks off
TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

  • ISP WATER SURVIVAL TRAINING

    • Idaho State Police conducting an important water survival training for recruits today in Meridian.
    • Most water in Idaho is cold year round and ISP says recruits must understand their limits and abilities if a vehicle ever becomes submerged, like that unfortunate recent incident on Hwy 55.
    • It also brings the next generation of state troopers one step closer to graduation and they're also accepting recruits for the next class which begins in January.

  • HWY 21 CLOSURE

    • Hwy 21 north of Grandjean is closed starting today.
    • Mudslides continue to plague the roadway, especially in that area burned by last year's massive Wapiti Fire.
    • The highway had reopened after a slide Tuesday morning, but with more rain in the forecast, ITD has decided to shut the roadway.
    • It's expected to reopen by next Wednesday.

  • BOISE FILM FESTIVAL

    • And the Boise Film Festival kicks off today for its highly anticipated return running through the weekend.
    • Today's schedule includes a lineup of several short films screening at the historic Egyptian Theatre.
    • Tickets are on sale now, and showtime starts at 7 p.m.
