Today In Your Neighborhood: ISP water survival training & Boise Film Festival kicks off

ISP WATER SURVIVAL TRAINING Idaho State Police conducting an important water survival training for recruits today in Meridian. Most water in Idaho is cold year round and ISP says recruits must understand their limits and abilities if a vehicle ever becomes submerged, like that unfortunate recent incident on Hwy 55. It also brings the next generation of state troopers one step closer to graduation and they're also accepting recruits for the next class which begins in January.



HWY 21 CLOSURE Hwy 21 north of Grandjean is closed starting today. Mudslides continue to plague the roadway, especially in that area burned by last year's massive Wapiti Fire. The highway had reopened after a slide Tuesday morning, but with more rain in the forecast, ITD has decided to shut the roadway. It's expected to reopen by next Wednesday.



BOISE FILM FESTIVAL And the Boise Film Festival kicks off today for its highly anticipated return running through the weekend. Today's schedule includes a lineup of several short films screening at the historic Egyptian Theatre. Tickets are on sale now, and showtime starts at 7 p.m.



