Today In Your Neighborhood: Idaho Steelheads at home & Free buffet at Bombay Grill grand opening

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

STEELHEADS VS AMERICANS The Idaho Steelheads kick off a 3-game home series against the Allen Americans today. The Steelheads have a winning record after Sunday's comeback win against the grizzlies. Doors open at 6:15 this evening with puck drop at 7:10 p.m. at Idaho Central Arena.



BOMBAY GRILL MERIDIAN GRAND OPENING Bombay Grill officially has a Meridian location as of today. The Indian restaurant celebrating by offering a free lunch buffet today. Seating is limited and no reservations will be taken, but the buffet can be taken to-go which is recommended to reduce wait times. Doors open at 11 a.m.



STAYIN ALIVE BEE GEES TRIBUTE And it's One Night of the Bee Gees over at the Egyptian Theatre tonight. Tribute band 'Stayin Alive' performing all the greatest hits of the 70s Disco Legends. Doors open at 6:30 with the show starting an hour later and tickets are on sale now.

