Today In Your Neighborhood: Idaho Steelheads at home & Free buffet at Bombay Grill grand opening

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:
STEELHEADS VS AMERICANS
- The Idaho Steelheads kick off a 3-game home series against the Allen Americans today.
- The Steelheads have a winning record after Sunday's comeback win against the grizzlies.
- Doors open at 6:15 this evening with puck drop at 7:10 p.m. at Idaho Central Arena.
BOMBAY GRILL MERIDIAN GRAND OPENING
- Bombay Grill officially has a Meridian location as of today.
- The Indian restaurant celebrating by offering a free lunch buffet today.
- Seating is limited and no reservations will be taken, but the buffet can be taken to-go which is recommended to reduce wait times.
- Doors open at 11 a.m.
STAYIN ALIVE BEE GEES TRIBUTE
- And it's One Night of the Bee Gees over at the Egyptian Theatre tonight.
- Tribute band 'Stayin Alive' performing all the greatest hits of the 70s Disco Legends.
- Doors open at 6:30 with the show starting an hour later and tickets are on sale now.