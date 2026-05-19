Today In Your Neighborhood: Idaho Primary Election Day & Boise Hawks Opening Day

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things happening today in your neighborhood:

ELECTION DAY Idaho voters head to the polls today for the Idaho Primary Election. If you haven't registered, you can do so when you vote, as long as you bring proper ID and proof of residency. Check your status, view a sample ballot, and find your polling location on VoteIdaho.gov. Want to learn more about the candidates on your ballot? Find our voting guide here.



BOISE HAWKS OPENING DAY It's also opening day for the Boise Hawks today! The Hawks starting their season at Memorial Stadium in Garden City hosting the Ogden Raptors. That kicks off a six-game homestand series running through the 24th and opening week will feature a packed promotional lineup. Gates open tonight at 6:15 p.m. with the first pitch at 7:05 p.m.



HIGHWAY CLEANUP And the Rotary Club of Boise East hosting a highway cleanup today. The clean will stretch from the top of Americana Blvd. where it intersects with Emerald all the way to Shore Dr. That's from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and organizers recommend bringing any gloves, hats, or grabbers you might want to use.

