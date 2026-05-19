Today In Your Neighborhood: Idaho Primary Election Day & Boise Hawks Opening Day

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things happening today in your neighborhood:
ELECTION DAY
- Idaho voters head to the polls today for the Idaho Primary Election.
- If you haven't registered, you can do so when you vote, as long as you bring proper ID and proof of residency.
- Check your status, view a sample ballot, and find your polling location on VoteIdaho.gov.
- Want to learn more about the candidates on your ballot? Find our voting guide here.
BOISE HAWKS OPENING DAY
- It's also opening day for the Boise Hawks today!
- The Hawks starting their season at Memorial Stadium in Garden City hosting the Ogden Raptors.
- That kicks off a six-game homestand series running through the 24th and opening week will feature a packed promotional lineup.
- Gates open tonight at 6:15 p.m. with the first pitch at 7:05 p.m.
HIGHWAY CLEANUP
- And the Rotary Club of Boise East hosting a highway cleanup today.
- The clean will stretch from the top of Americana Blvd. where it intersects with Emerald all the way to Shore Dr.
- That's from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and organizers recommend bringing any gloves, hats, or grabbers you might want to use.