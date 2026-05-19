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Today In Your Neighborhood: Idaho Primary Election Day & Boise Hawks Opening Day

TIYN: Idaho Primary Election Day, Opening day for the Boise Hawks in Garden City, and Rotary Club of Boise East hosting a highway cleanup on Americana Blvd.
Today In Your Neighborhood: Idaho Primary Election Day & Boise Hawks Opening Day
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TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things happening today in your neighborhood:

  • ELECTION DAY

    • Idaho voters head to the polls today for the Idaho Primary Election.
    • If you haven't registered, you can do so when you vote, as long as you bring proper ID and proof of residency.
    • Check your status, view a sample ballot, and find your polling location on VoteIdaho.gov.
    • Want to learn more about the candidates on your ballot? Find our voting guide here.

  • BOISE HAWKS OPENING DAY

    • It's also opening day for the Boise Hawks today!
    • The Hawks starting their season at Memorial Stadium in Garden City hosting the Ogden Raptors.
    • That kicks off a six-game homestand series running through the 24th and opening week will feature a packed promotional lineup.
    • Gates open tonight at 6:15 p.m. with the first pitch at 7:05 p.m.

  • HIGHWAY CLEANUP

    • And the Rotary Club of Boise East hosting a highway cleanup today.
    • The clean will stretch from the top of Americana Blvd. where it intersects with Emerald all the way to Shore Dr.
    • That's from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and organizers recommend bringing any gloves, hats, or grabbers you might want to use.
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