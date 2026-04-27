Idaho Voter Election Guide: May 2026

IDAHO — The May 2026 primary election is quickly approaching, with Election Day set for Tuesday, May 19.

Primary elections determine which candidates will advance to the November general election. Election results will be available here as results come in on election night.

WHAT'S ON THE BALLOT?

In the May 2026 primary election, voters will decide on primary candidates for all seats in the Idaho Legislature, as well as statewide offices including governor, secretary of state, attorney general, superintendent of public instruction, state controller and treasurer.

One U.S. Senate seat and both U.S. House seats are also on the ballot.

Judicial races, along with county clerk and county commissioner races, are also on ballots across the state. Depending on what neighborhood they live in, voters will also see school board elections and local levy questions.

You can view a sample ballot to learn exactly what races are in your area.

HOW DO I REGISTER TO VOTE?

The deadline to register to vote online is Friday, May 8, but anyone who hasn't registered by that time can still register on-site at the polls on election day — just be sure to bring all necessary documents. Any U.S. citizen over the age of 18 who has lived in Idaho for 30+ days is eligible to register.

Anyone registering to vote in Idaho will need one of the following photo identifications: a current Idaho driver’s license, U.S. passport, tribal identification card, Idaho government-issued identification card, or a concealed weapons license issued by a county sheriff in Idaho.

Voters will also need proof of residence, which can be any of the above photo IDs with the correct current residential address, a current proof of insurance, a deed of trust, a lease or rental agreement, and more.

Registering to vote doesn't need to be done every election cycle. If you voted in the last election, and none of your personal information has changed, you should already be registered for the May primary election.

You can check your registration status and view a sample ballot for your area here.

voteidaho.gov

WHERE DO I VOTE?

Idaho residents are assigned a specific polling location based on their physical address. Voters can find their designated polling location at voteidaho.gov/casting-your-ballot. All polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on election day.



CAN I VOTE EARLY?

Early in-person voting is available in many counties, with start dates varying by location.

Early voting begins Monday, April 27 in some counties, including Canyon, Blaine, and Twin Falls counties. Several other counties — including Ada, Elmore, and Valley counties — will begin early voting on Monday, May 4.

Check with your county elections office for locations, dates, and times.



HOW DO I ABSENTEE VOTE?

Any registered voter in Idaho may request an absentee ballot. All absentee ballots need to be returned prior to the polls closing on election night.