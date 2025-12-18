Today In Your Neighborhood: Health Care Vigil in Nampa & Potato Bowl Tackle Hunger event in Boise

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

HEALTH CARE VIGIL AT LLOYD SQUARE PARK In Nampa, concerned Idahoans hosting a Health Care Vigil tonight. It calls attention to the 80 Idahoans a year projected to die unnecessarily due to health care cuts in the 2025 Tax Bill as well as the nearly 68,000 Idahoans whose premiums will skyrocket on January 1, 2026. That's at Lloyd Square Park and the vigil is set to start at 6 p.m.



FAMOUS IDAHO POTATO BOWL TACKLE HUNGER EVENT The Famous Idaho Potato Bowl will host its annual Tackle Hunger event today at Bishop Kelly High School. Washington State and Utah State student-athletes and coaches will compete to package the most meals for Idahoans facing food insecurity. It's the seventh year of the event and they're expected to package more than 40,000 meals. That starts at 4 p.m.



LIGHTS FOR ST. LUKE'S And the Boise Police Department along with other agencies plan to light up the evening sky tonight with their vehicles' emergency lights outside St. Luke's Children's Hospital and Idaho Elks Children's Pavilion. The annual 'Shine a Light' event is inteded to show love and support for kids and families hospitalized during the holidays. That's from 6:30 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.



