Today In Your Neighborhood: Greenbelt closure delayed & Boise schools want more crossing guards

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:
GREENBELT CLOSURE DELAYED
- An update for you on a Garden City project that was set to close a portion of the Greenbelt today has been delayed.
- The city announcing that work will not begin until Monday, September 8th, so Greenbelt access is open through the weekend.
- You can find details of the project in Garden City Neighborhood Reporter Riley Shoemaker's story here.
JOIN BOISE SCHOOLS CROSSING GUARD
- Boise Schools are looking for part-time workers to be school crossing guards!
- An event this morning from 10 a.m. to noon where you can learn more about it at Hyatt Place Boise's Executive Conference Room.
- They're looking for workers to cover 2-hours a day on weekdays with shifts available both before and after school.
TUESDAYS ON THE CREEK
- And of course you can spend the evening at Indian Creek Plaza for another night of free live music with Tuesdays on the Creek.
- Tonight's show features Ashleigh Flynn and The Riveters set to take the stage from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- And the summer concert series also held in conjunction with Farm to Fork Market so you can shop around local vendors while enjoying great music.