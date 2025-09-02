Today In Your Neighborhood: Greenbelt closure delayed & Boise schools want more crossing guards

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

GREENBELT CLOSURE DELAYED An update for you on a Garden City project that was set to close a portion of the Greenbelt today has been delayed. The city announcing that work will not begin until Monday, September 8th, so Greenbelt access is open through the weekend. You can find details of the project in Garden City Neighborhood Reporter Riley Shoemaker's story here.



JOIN BOISE SCHOOLS CROSSING GUARD Boise Schools are looking for part-time workers to be school crossing guards! An event this morning from 10 a.m. to noon where you can learn more about it at Hyatt Place Boise's Executive Conference Room. They're looking for workers to cover 2-hours a day on weekdays with shifts available both before and after school.



TUESDAYS ON THE CREEK And of course you can spend the evening at Indian Creek Plaza for another night of free live music with Tuesdays on the Creek. Tonight's show features Ashleigh Flynn and The Riveters set to take the stage from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. And the summer concert series also held in conjunction with Farm to Fork Market so you can shop around local vendors while enjoying great music.



