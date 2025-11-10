Today In Your Neighborhood: FPC Public Food Pantry & Guinness World Records attempt at Wahooz

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH PUBLIC FOOD PANTRY The First Presbyterian Church in Downtown Boise offering free food assistance to families in need today. FPC's food pantry runs every Monday from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at their location on State Street.



PURSES WITH A PURPOSE DONATION DRIVE PARTY Purses with a Purpose hosting a donation drive party tonight. The charity organization dedicated to filling donated purses with basic necessities to struggling women across the Treasure Valley. That's at Oak Barrel of Eagle at 5 p.m.



WORLD RECORD ATTEMPT AT WAHOOZ And a Treasure Valley man who's set and broken more Guinness World Records than anyone else will try to do it again today. David Rush will attempt to tie or break the current world record by holding six or more bowling balls while riding a unicycle. That's at 12:30 p.m. today at the Galaxy Event Center at Wahooz.



