Today In Your Neighborhood: FPC Public Food Pantry & Guinness World Records attempt at Wahooz

TIYN: First Presbyterian Church running its weekly Public Food Pantry, Purses with a Purpose Donation Drive Party, and David Rush attempting a world record at Wahooz
TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

  • FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH PUBLIC FOOD PANTRY

    • The First Presbyterian Church in Downtown Boise offering free food assistance to families in need today.
    • FPC's food pantry runs every Monday from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at their location on State Street.

  • PURSES WITH A PURPOSE DONATION DRIVE PARTY

    • Purses with a Purpose hosting a donation drive party tonight.
    • The charity organization dedicated to filling donated purses with basic necessities to struggling women across the Treasure Valley.
    • That's at Oak Barrel of Eagle at 5 p.m.

  • WORLD RECORD ATTEMPT AT WAHOOZ

    • And a Treasure Valley man who's set and broken more Guinness World Records than anyone else will try to do it again today.
    • David Rush will attempt to tie or break the current world record by holding six or more bowling balls while riding a unicycle.
    • That's at 12:30 p.m. today at the Galaxy Event Center at Wahooz.
