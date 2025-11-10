Today In Your Neighborhood: FPC Public Food Pantry & Guinness World Records attempt at Wahooz

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:
FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH PUBLIC FOOD PANTRY
- The First Presbyterian Church in Downtown Boise offering free food assistance to families in need today.
- FPC's food pantry runs every Monday from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at their location on State Street.
PURSES WITH A PURPOSE DONATION DRIVE PARTY
- Purses with a Purpose hosting a donation drive party tonight.
- The charity organization dedicated to filling donated purses with basic necessities to struggling women across the Treasure Valley.
- That's at Oak Barrel of Eagle at 5 p.m.
WORLD RECORD ATTEMPT AT WAHOOZ
- And a Treasure Valley man who's set and broken more Guinness World Records than anyone else will try to do it again today.
- David Rush will attempt to tie or break the current world record by holding six or more bowling balls while riding a unicycle.
- That's at 12:30 p.m. today at the Galaxy Event Center at Wahooz.