Today In Your Neighborhood: Ford Idaho Center public hearing & Bannock St. closure begins

TIYN: A public hearing set for today on the future of the Ford Idaho Center, A stretch of Bannock St. will be closed starting today, and Nampa's irrigation season comes to an end
TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

  • FORD IDAHO PUBLIC HEARING

    • Nampa City Council today holding a public hearing to further discuss the options when it comes to the Ford Idaho Center.
    • The options are selling, conveying, or keeping the property under city ownership and the council has voted to set the minimum bid for the property to be $75 million should it be sold.

    • That hearing is set for 6 p.m.

  • BANNOCK ST. CLOSURE BEGINS

    • Another road closure in Downtown Boise for drivers to be aware of:
    • Starting today, Bannock St. will be closed between Capitol Blvd. and 6th St.
    • The closure will allow Idaho Power to complete underground electrical vault work and it's expected to reopen by Friday, Oct. 17.

  • IRRIGATION SEASON ENDS IN NAMPA

    • And a note for Nampa residents, the city's pressurized irrigation system will close for the season today.
    • Some reminders from the city too:
      • Do not use house water to irrigate your lawn as it will increase the water and sewer charges on your utility bill.
      • The city also does not have enough backup domestic water to fulfill irrigation needs.
      • For more information visit the City of Nampa's website or call them directly at
        (208) 468-5860.
