Today In Your Neighborhood: Ford Idaho Center public hearing & Bannock St. closure begins

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

FORD IDAHO PUBLIC HEARING Nampa City Council today holding a public hearing to further discuss the options when it comes to the Ford Idaho Center. The options are selling, conveying, or keeping the property under city ownership and the council has voted to set the minimum bid for the property to be $75 million should it be sold. That hearing is set for 6 p.m. RELATED: City of Nampa sets $75M minimum bid for potential Ford Idaho Center sale



BANNOCK ST. CLOSURE BEGINS Another road closure in Downtown Boise for drivers to be aware of: Starting today, Bannock St. will be closed between Capitol Blvd. and 6th St. The closure will allow Idaho Power to complete underground electrical vault work and it's expected to reopen by Friday, Oct. 17.



IRRIGATION SEASON ENDS IN NAMPA And a note for Nampa residents, the city's pressurized irrigation system will close for the season today. Some reminders from the city too:

Do not use house water to irrigate your lawn as it will increase the water and sewer charges on your utility bill. The city also does not have enough backup domestic water to fulfill irrigation needs. For more information visit the City of Nampa's website or call them directly at

(208) 468-5860.

