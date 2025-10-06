Today In Your Neighborhood: Ford Idaho Center public hearing & Bannock St. closure begins

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:
FORD IDAHO PUBLIC HEARING
- Nampa City Council today holding a public hearing to further discuss the options when it comes to the Ford Idaho Center.
- The options are selling, conveying, or keeping the property under city ownership and the council has voted to set the minimum bid for the property to be $75 million should it be sold.
That hearing is set for 6 p.m.
BANNOCK ST. CLOSURE BEGINS
- Another road closure in Downtown Boise for drivers to be aware of:
- Starting today, Bannock St. will be closed between Capitol Blvd. and 6th St.
- The closure will allow Idaho Power to complete underground electrical vault work and it's expected to reopen by Friday, Oct. 17.
IRRIGATION SEASON ENDS IN NAMPA
- And a note for Nampa residents, the city's pressurized irrigation system will close for the season today.
- Some reminders from the city too:
- Do not use house water to irrigate your lawn as it will increase the water and sewer charges on your utility bill.
- The city also does not have enough backup domestic water to fulfill irrigation needs.
- For more information visit the City of Nampa's website or call them directly at
(208) 468-5860.