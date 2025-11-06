Today In Your Neighborhood: Food distribution at Parma Senior Center & $3 Thursdays back at Zoo Boise

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:
FOOD DISTRIBUTION AT PARMA SENIOR CENTER
- The Parma Senior Center helping local families navigate food insecurity during delays in SNAP with daily meals, an outdoor community fridge, and a bounty table where community members share food.
- Today and every Thursday, the center hosts a full food bank distribution providing critical support to anyone in need.
$3 THURSDAYS BACK AT ZOO BOISE
- And starting today, $3 Thursdays are back at Zoo Boise!
- Every Thursday from today through February 26, admission into the zoo is just $3.
- Plus get hot dogs, medium fountain drinks, and popcorn for $3 each.
- Additionally, Friday November 28th will see the discounted admission as well as December 20th through the 31st during the holiday break.
21ST ANNUAL BACKCOUNTRY FILM FESTIVAL PREMIERE
- And something to do tonight, join Winter Wildlands Alliance at Treefort Music Hall for the 21st Annual Backcountry Film Festival Premiere.
- Human-powered winter films, festival games, giveaways, live music and more.
- You can get your tickets now and all proceeds support Winter Wildlands Alliance.
- Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with the films beginning at 7.