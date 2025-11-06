Today In Your Neighborhood: Food distribution at Parma Senior Center & $3 Thursdays back at Zoo Boise

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

FOOD DISTRIBUTION AT PARMA SENIOR CENTER The Parma Senior Center helping local families navigate food insecurity during delays in SNAP with daily meals, an outdoor community fridge, and a bounty table where community members share food. Today and every Thursday, the center hosts a full food bank distribution providing critical support to anyone in need.



$3 THURSDAYS BACK AT ZOO BOISE And starting today, $3 Thursdays are back at Zoo Boise! Every Thursday from today through February 26, admission into the zoo is just $3. Plus get hot dogs, medium fountain drinks, and popcorn for $3 each. Additionally, Friday November 28th will see the discounted admission as well as December 20th through the 31st during the holiday break.



21ST ANNUAL BACKCOUNTRY FILM FESTIVAL PREMIERE And something to do tonight, join Winter Wildlands Alliance at Treefort Music Hall for the 21st Annual Backcountry Film Festival Premiere. Human-powered winter films, festival games, giveaways, live music and more. You can get your tickets now and all proceeds support Winter Wildlands Alliance. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with the films beginning at 7.



