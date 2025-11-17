Today In Your Neighborhood: Flying Wye Bridge construction & New Valor Health clinic in Emmett

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:
FLYING WYE CONSTRUCTION
- If you travel over the Flying Wye Bridge, plan ahead!
- Starting tonight, ITD has announced that nighttime closures will be in place to the 19th.
- Drivers can expect reduced speed limits and single lane closures from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- And of course use caution in work zones while construction crews are on site.
NEW VALOR HEALTH CLINIC IN EMMETT
- In Emmett, the only hospital in Gem County is celebrating the opening of its newest clinic today with a ribbon cutting, tours and giveaways.
- Valor Health's expansion adds critical healthcare capacity to the region offering new services in a modern facility for a community that depends entirely on Valor Health for its care.
- That's today at noon and the official opening date is December 1st.
BOISE'S HOLIDAY TREE
- And this morning, Boise's Holiday Tree will be moved from its current home in Southeast Boise to the Boise Centre Grove Plaza.
- A police escort will lead the merry convoy while the tree makes its way through town and drivers along the route may experience brief slowdowns.
- 9th and Main St. will be temporarily closed as the caravan makes its final stop and it should all be wrapped up by noon.