Today In Your Neighborhood: Flying Wye Bridge construction & New Valor Health clinic in Emmett

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

FLYING WYE CONSTRUCTION If you travel over the Flying Wye Bridge, plan ahead! Starting tonight, ITD has announced that nighttime closures will be in place to the 19th. Drivers can expect reduced speed limits and single lane closures from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. And of course use caution in work zones while construction crews are on site.



NEW VALOR HEALTH CLINIC IN EMMETT In Emmett, the only hospital in Gem County is celebrating the opening of its newest clinic today with a ribbon cutting, tours and giveaways. Valor Health's expansion adds critical healthcare capacity to the region offering new services in a modern facility for a community that depends entirely on Valor Health for its care. That's today at noon and the official opening date is December 1st.



BOISE'S HOLIDAY TREE And this morning, Boise's Holiday Tree will be moved from its current home in Southeast Boise to the Boise Centre Grove Plaza. A police escort will lead the merry convoy while the tree makes its way through town and drivers along the route may experience brief slowdowns. 9th and Main St. will be temporarily closed as the caravan makes its final stop and it should all be wrapped up by noon.



