Today In Your Neighborhood: First Thursday at JUMP & Old Dominion at Ford Idaho Center

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things happening today in your neighborhood:

  • FIRST THURSDAY AT JUMP

    • It's the first Thursday of the month and JUMP in Downtown Boise is celebrating per tradition.
    • Along with the normal interactive and family-friendly activities, this month they're bringing you a sneak peak into their Local Artist Showcase coming up on the 16th.
    • You can find a full itinerary of activities at JUMP Boise's website.

  • TASTES & TUNES ON THE BOARDWALK

    • On The Boardwalk Plaza in Garden City, it's an evening of tastes and tunes along the Greenbelt.
    • From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. local artists and bands putting on performances while you can grab a bite or a glass and soak in the sunshine.
    • Live performances also going on every Saturday and Sunday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. if you miss tonight.

  • OLD DOMINION AT FORD IDAHO CENTER

    • And later tonight, hit country music band Old Dominion along with Ernest and special guest Redferrin performing at the Ford Idaho Center.
    • Part of their 'How Good is That World Tour', the band is set to take the stage at 7 p.m. tonight.
    • Tickets are on sale now and are going fast.
