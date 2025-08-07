Today In Your Neighborhood: First Thursday at JUMP & Old Dominion at Ford Idaho Center

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things happening today in your neighborhood:

FIRST THURSDAY AT JUMP It's the first Thursday of the month and JUMP in Downtown Boise is celebrating per tradition. Along with the normal interactive and family-friendly activities, this month they're bringing you a sneak peak into their Local Artist Showcase coming up on the 16th. You can find a full itinerary of activities at JUMP Boise's website.



TASTES & TUNES ON THE BOARDWALK On The Boardwalk Plaza in Garden City, it's an evening of tastes and tunes along the Greenbelt. From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. local artists and bands putting on performances while you can grab a bite or a glass and soak in the sunshine. Live performances also going on every Saturday and Sunday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. if you miss tonight.



OLD DOMINION AT FORD IDAHO CENTER And later tonight, hit country music band Old Dominion along with Ernest and special guest Redferrin performing at the Ford Idaho Center. Part of their 'How Good is That World Tour', the band is set to take the stage at 7 p.m. tonight. Tickets are on sale now and are going fast.



