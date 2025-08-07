Today In Your Neighborhood: First Thursday at JUMP & Old Dominion at Ford Idaho Center

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things happening today in your neighborhood:
FIRST THURSDAY AT JUMP
- It's the first Thursday of the month and JUMP in Downtown Boise is celebrating per tradition.
- Along with the normal interactive and family-friendly activities, this month they're bringing you a sneak peak into their Local Artist Showcase coming up on the 16th.
- You can find a full itinerary of activities at JUMP Boise's website.
TASTES & TUNES ON THE BOARDWALK
- On The Boardwalk Plaza in Garden City, it's an evening of tastes and tunes along the Greenbelt.
- From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. local artists and bands putting on performances while you can grab a bite or a glass and soak in the sunshine.
- Live performances also going on every Saturday and Sunday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. if you miss tonight.
OLD DOMINION AT FORD IDAHO CENTER
- And later tonight, hit country music band Old Dominion along with Ernest and special guest Redferrin performing at the Ford Idaho Center.
- Part of their 'How Good is That World Tour', the band is set to take the stage at 7 p.m. tonight.
- Tickets are on sale now and are going fast.