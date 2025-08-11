Today In Your Neighborhood: First day of school for Nampa students & I-84 roadwork

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

  • NAMPA SCHOOL DISTRICT FIRST DAY BACK

    • It's back to school for a lot of students this week, and first up it's the Nampa School District heading back to the classroom today!
    • In the Boise School District, K-12 will start tomorrow with an early release schedule with Pre-K and early childhood special ed to start the following Monday.
    • West Ada and Caldwell schools will start on Wednesday.

  • I-84 FLYING WYE CONSTRUCTION

    • Construction starts today on the I-84 Flying Wye flyover as well as westbound I-84.
    • Contractors will restore the bridge barriers which were damaged from a recent crash.
    • Drivers can expect intermittent two lane closures on westbound I-84 at night time and a single lane closure on the flyover for about two weeks.

  • MERIDIAN MONDAY NIGHT MARKET

    • And later this evening, it's the weekly Meridian Monday Night Market!
    • Local vendors, live music, and a mobile bar can all be expected plus free parking at Storey Park and The Meridian Speedway.
    • That's from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
