Today In Your Neighborhood: First day of school for Nampa students & I-84 roadwork

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

NAMPA SCHOOL DISTRICT FIRST DAY BACK It's back to school for a lot of students this week, and first up it's the Nampa School District heading back to the classroom today! In the Boise School District, K-12 will start tomorrow with an early release schedule with Pre-K and early childhood special ed to start the following Monday. West Ada and Caldwell schools will start on Wednesday.



I-84 FLYING WYE CONSTRUCTION Construction starts today on the I-84 Flying Wye flyover as well as westbound I-84. Contractors will restore the bridge barriers which were damaged from a recent crash. Drivers can expect intermittent two lane closures on westbound I-84 at night time and a single lane closure on the flyover for about two weeks.



MERIDIAN MONDAY NIGHT MARKET And later this evening, it's the weekly Meridian Monday Night Market! Local vendors, live music, and a mobile bar can all be expected plus free parking at Storey Park and The Meridian Speedway. That's from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.



