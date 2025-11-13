Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Today In Your Neighborhood: DT Eagle Mobility Project completed & Islamic Center of Boise turkey distribution

TIYN: The Downtown Eagle Mobility Project marks its completion with a ribbon cutting, the Islamic Center of Boise handing out 180 turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving, and $3 Thursday at Zoo Boise
Today In Your Neighborhood: DT Eagle Mobility Project completed & Islamic Center of Boise turkey distribution
TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

  • DOWNTOWN EAGLE MOBILITY PROJECT COMPLETED

    • Downtown Eagle is celebrating the completion of the Downtown Eagle Mobility Project with a ribbon cutting this afternoon.
    • The project improves pedestrian and traffic flow making the area safer and more accessible.
    • Alongside the celebration, a "Nest Quest" scavenger hunt event is encouraging residents to return downtown and support local businesses impacted by construction.
    • That's at 3 p.m. in front of the Orville Jackson House.

  • ISLAMIC CENTER OF BOISE TURKEY DISTRIBUTION

    • Ahead of Thanksgiving and to help address food insecurity and high grocery bills, the Islamic Center of Boise will be distributing 180 turkeys to underserved populations.
    • That'll run from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. today at the Islamic Center of Boise.

  • $3 THURSDAY AT ZOO BOISE

    • And $3 Thursdays are back at Zoo Boise!
    • The winter promotion offering $3 admission for all guests every Thursday from November to February as well as an 11-day window at the end of December during the holiday break.
    • Hot dogs, fountain drinks, and popcorn also $3 each.
    • The zoo's open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with last admission at 4 p.m.
