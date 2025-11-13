Today In Your Neighborhood: DT Eagle Mobility Project completed & Islamic Center of Boise turkey distribution

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

DOWNTOWN EAGLE MOBILITY PROJECT COMPLETED Downtown Eagle is celebrating the completion of the Downtown Eagle Mobility Project with a ribbon cutting this afternoon. The project improves pedestrian and traffic flow making the area safer and more accessible. Alongside the celebration, a "Nest Quest" scavenger hunt event is encouraging residents to return downtown and support local businesses impacted by construction. That's at 3 p.m. in front of the Orville Jackson House.



ISLAMIC CENTER OF BOISE TURKEY DISTRIBUTION Ahead of Thanksgiving and to help address food insecurity and high grocery bills, the Islamic Center of Boise will be distributing 180 turkeys to underserved populations. That'll run from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. today at the Islamic Center of Boise.



$3 THURSDAY AT ZOO BOISE And $3 Thursdays are back at Zoo Boise! The winter promotion offering $3 admission for all guests every Thursday from November to February as well as an 11-day window at the end of December during the holiday break. Hot dogs, fountain drinks, and popcorn also $3 each. The zoo's open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with last admission at 4 p.m.



