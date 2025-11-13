Today In Your Neighborhood: DT Eagle Mobility Project completed & Islamic Center of Boise turkey distribution

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:
DOWNTOWN EAGLE MOBILITY PROJECT COMPLETED
- Downtown Eagle is celebrating the completion of the Downtown Eagle Mobility Project with a ribbon cutting this afternoon.
- The project improves pedestrian and traffic flow making the area safer and more accessible.
- Alongside the celebration, a "Nest Quest" scavenger hunt event is encouraging residents to return downtown and support local businesses impacted by construction.
- That's at 3 p.m. in front of the Orville Jackson House.
ISLAMIC CENTER OF BOISE TURKEY DISTRIBUTION
- Ahead of Thanksgiving and to help address food insecurity and high grocery bills, the Islamic Center of Boise will be distributing 180 turkeys to underserved populations.
- That'll run from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. today at the Islamic Center of Boise.
$3 THURSDAY AT ZOO BOISE
- And $3 Thursdays are back at Zoo Boise!
- The winter promotion offering $3 admission for all guests every Thursday from November to February as well as an 11-day window at the end of December during the holiday break.
- Hot dogs, fountain drinks, and popcorn also $3 each.
- The zoo's open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with last admission at 4 p.m.