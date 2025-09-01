Today In Your Neighborhood: Downtown Boise Library closure & Labor Day Protest at the Capitol

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

BOISE LIBRARY CLOSURE Starting today, the main library in Downtown Boise will be closing for a full week. The shutdown will allow staff to relocate materials for a major renovation of the first floor. That work is expected to take up to a year, but starting September 7th, guests will once again be able to access the building's 2nd and 3rd floors as crews work below.



LABOR DAY PROTEST Idaho 50501 hosting a Labor Day Protest on the Capitol steps today, joining protests across the country. With Labor Day being a celebration of the working class, the protest is aimed at fighting for a future that puts working class Idahoans first. Candidate for Idaho Governor Maxine Durand will be speaking at the protest which is set for 11 a.m.



DISCOUNTED WARHAWK ADMISSION And in Nampa, you can get admission into the Warhawk Air Museum for just $5 today! That's discounted from the usual $15 to get in. They will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

