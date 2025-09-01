Today In Your Neighborhood: Downtown Boise Library closure & Labor Day Protest at the Capitol

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:
BOISE LIBRARY CLOSURE
- Starting today, the main library in Downtown Boise will be closing for a full week.
- The shutdown will allow staff to relocate materials for a major renovation of the first floor.
- That work is expected to take up to a year, but starting September 7th, guests will once again be able to access the building's 2nd and 3rd floors as crews work below.
LABOR DAY PROTEST
- Idaho 50501 hosting a Labor Day Protest on the Capitol steps today, joining protests across the country.
- With Labor Day being a celebration of the working class, the protest is aimed at fighting for a future that puts working class Idahoans first.
- Candidate for Idaho Governor Maxine Durand will be speaking at the protest which is set for 11 a.m.
DISCOUNTED WARHAWK ADMISSION
- And in Nampa, you can get admission into the Warhawk Air Museum for just $5 today!
- That's discounted from the usual $15 to get in.
- They will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.