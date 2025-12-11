Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
7  WX Alerts
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodToday In Your Neighborhood

Actions

Today In Your Neighborhood: Debate with or without Fulcher & Candlelight: Tribute to Fleetwood Mac

TIYN: Democratic candidate Kaylee Peterson challenging Russ Fulcher to a debate with or without him, Your Health Idaho enrollment event, and Candlelight: Tribute to Fleetwood Mac
Today In Your Neighborhood: Debate with or without Fulcher & Candlelight: Tribute to Fleetwood Mac
Posted

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

  • DEBATE WITH OR WITHOUT FULCHER

    • Democratic congressional candidate Kaylee Peterson is hosting a debate challenging Rep. Russ Fulcher
    • According to Peterson, it's been four years and two election cycles since congressman Fulcher has participated in a debate and whether he attends or not, the debate will proceed.
    • In his expected absence, a cardboard cutout will take his place and his publicly available statements, interviews and voting records used as responses.
    • It's set to start at 6 p.m. at Centennial High School.

  • YOUR HEALTH IDAHO ENROLLMENT EVENT

    • With Your Health Idaho open enrollment ending at midnight on Monday, Kuna Public Library hosting a free pop-up enrollment event.
    • It comes as state officials say premium costs for the average plan are up about 10% and could spike if federal subsidies are not extended.
    • You can learn more calculate your costs at YourHealthIdaho.org and that event runs from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. today.

  • CANDLELIGHT: TRIBUTE TO FLEETWOOD MAC

    • And something to do tonight, a Candlelight Tribute to Fleetwood Mac at The Egyptian Theatre.
    • The unique concerts played by flickering candlelight will bring to life the greatest hits of the legendary 70s band.
    • Doors open at 7:45 p.m. with the show starting at 8:45 p.m. and tickets are on sale now.
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Spot - Idaho 6.2

The Spot - Idaho 6.2, your home for the Vegas Golden Knights