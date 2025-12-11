Today In Your Neighborhood: Debate with or without Fulcher & Candlelight: Tribute to Fleetwood Mac

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

DEBATE WITH OR WITHOUT FULCHER Democratic congressional candidate Kaylee Peterson is hosting a debate challenging Rep. Russ Fulcher According to Peterson, it's been four years and two election cycles since congressman Fulcher has participated in a debate and whether he attends or not, the debate will proceed. In his expected absence, a cardboard cutout will take his place and his publicly available statements, interviews and voting records used as responses. It's set to start at 6 p.m. at Centennial High School.



YOUR HEALTH IDAHO ENROLLMENT EVENT With Your Health Idaho open enrollment ending at midnight on Monday, Kuna Public Library hosting a free pop-up enrollment event. It comes as state officials say premium costs for the average plan are up about 10% and could spike if federal subsidies are not extended. You can learn more calculate your costs at YourHealthIdaho.org and that event runs from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. today.



CANDLELIGHT: TRIBUTE TO FLEETWOOD MAC And something to do tonight, a Candlelight Tribute to Fleetwood Mac at The Egyptian Theatre. The unique concerts played by flickering candlelight will bring to life the greatest hits of the legendary 70s band. Doors open at 7:45 p.m. with the show starting at 8:45 p.m. and tickets are on sale now.



