Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodToday In Your Neighborhood

Actions

Today In Your Neighborhood: Day 1 of Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic canceled & Chicago at Outlaw Field

TIYN: Day 1 of the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic has been canceled due to rain, a month-long road closure in Garden City, and Chicago performing tonight at the Idaho Botanical Garden
Today In Your Neighborhood: Day 1 of Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic canceled & Chicago at Outlaw Field
Posted

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

  • DAY 1 SPIRIT OF BOISE BALLOON CLASSIC

    • Heavy rain officially canceling Day 1 of the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic.
    • Typically, the first day of the annual event is a chance for kids to take tethered flights, but inclement weather prohibiting any balloons from taking flight today, so stay home if you were planning on heading out there.
    • Organizers are optimistic about getting balloons up in the air tomorrow, weather permitting.

  • GARDEN CITY RD. CLOSURE

    • In Garden City, a road closure that'll last for over a month starts today.
    • 35th St. between Chinden and Clay closing today for phase 1 of the water main project.
    • City officials urge drivers to take alternate routes in the meantime.

  • CHICAGO AT IDAHO BOTANICAL GARDEN

    • Legendary rock band "Chicago" performing tonight at Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden.
    • Gonna' be a wet one, so pack an umbrella at the very least if you do head out there.
    • Tickets are on sale now and the show's set to start, rain or shine, at 7 p.m.
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Spot - Idaho 6.2

The Spot - Idaho 6.2, your home for the Vegas Golden Knights