Today In Your Neighborhood: Day 1 of Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic canceled & Chicago at Outlaw Field

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:
DAY 1 SPIRIT OF BOISE BALLOON CLASSIC
- Heavy rain officially canceling Day 1 of the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic.
- Typically, the first day of the annual event is a chance for kids to take tethered flights, but inclement weather prohibiting any balloons from taking flight today, so stay home if you were planning on heading out there.
- Organizers are optimistic about getting balloons up in the air tomorrow, weather permitting.
GARDEN CITY RD. CLOSURE
- In Garden City, a road closure that'll last for over a month starts today.
- 35th St. between Chinden and Clay closing today for phase 1 of the water main project.
- City officials urge drivers to take alternate routes in the meantime.
CHICAGO AT IDAHO BOTANICAL GARDEN
- Legendary rock band "Chicago" performing tonight at Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden.
- Gonna' be a wet one, so pack an umbrella at the very least if you do head out there.
- Tickets are on sale now and the show's set to start, rain or shine, at 7 p.m.