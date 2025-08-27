Today In Your Neighborhood: Day 1 of Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic canceled & Chicago at Outlaw Field

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

DAY 1 SPIRIT OF BOISE BALLOON CLASSIC Heavy rain officially canceling Day 1 of the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic. Typically, the first day of the annual event is a chance for kids to take tethered flights, but inclement weather prohibiting any balloons from taking flight today, so stay home if you were planning on heading out there. Organizers are optimistic about getting balloons up in the air tomorrow, weather permitting.



GARDEN CITY RD. CLOSURE In Garden City, a road closure that'll last for over a month starts today. 35th St. between Chinden and Clay closing today for phase 1 of the water main project. City officials urge drivers to take alternate routes in the meantime.



CHICAGO AT IDAHO BOTANICAL GARDEN Legendary rock band "Chicago" performing tonight at Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden. Gonna' be a wet one, so pack an umbrella at the very least if you do head out there. Tickets are on sale now and the show's set to start, rain or shine, at 7 p.m.



