Today In Your Neighborhood: Date Night Movie at Settlers Park & Nampa Festival of Arts this weekend

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:
DATE NIGHT MOVIE AT SETTLERS PARK
- A special date night movie night over at Meridian's Settlers Park!
- Couples and friends can enjoy a PG-13 film under the stars tonight on a giant 30-ft. inflatable movie screen.
- Just bring you own blankets, chairs and bug spray.
- You can find out more about the showing on the City of Meridian's website here.
STAR SUMMER CONCERT SERIES
- A performance tonight in the Star Summer Concert Series!
- From 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. in the backyard of the Star Riverhouse, the band Push To Play putting on a show.
- You can also find food trucks, sweet treats, and libations.
- The next concert in the series will be on August 22nd.
NAMPA FESTIVAL OF ARTS
- And it's the 38th Annual Nampa Festival of Arts this weekend!
- You can expect over 200 artisans, food vendors, and entertainers all for the enjoyment of the community, plus a fine arts show and free inflatables for the kids.
- We'll also have a tent down there, so make sure to come and say hi if you see us!