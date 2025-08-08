Today In Your Neighborhood: Date Night Movie at Settlers Park & Nampa Festival of Arts this weekend

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
TIYN: Date Night Movie at Settlers Park, Push To Play performing in the Star Summer Concert Series, and the 38th Annual Nampa Festival of Arts going on all weekend long
TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

  • DATE NIGHT MOVIE AT SETTLERS PARK

    • A special date night movie night over at Meridian's Settlers Park!
    • Couples and friends can enjoy a PG-13 film under the stars tonight on a giant 30-ft. inflatable movie screen.
    • Just bring you own blankets, chairs and bug spray.
    • You can find out more about the showing on the City of Meridian's website here.

  • STAR SUMMER CONCERT SERIES

    • A performance tonight in the Star Summer Concert Series!
    • From 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. in the backyard of the Star Riverhouse, the band Push To Play putting on a show.
    • You can also find food trucks, sweet treats, and libations.
    • The next concert in the series will be on August 22nd.

  • NAMPA FESTIVAL OF ARTS

    • And it's the 38th Annual Nampa Festival of Arts this weekend!
    • You can expect over 200 artisans, food vendors, and entertainers all for the enjoyment of the community, plus a fine arts show and free inflatables for the kids.
    • We'll also have a tent down there, so make sure to come and say hi if you see us!
