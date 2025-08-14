Today In Your Neighborhood: Darius Rucker at Boise Open & Food Truck Nights back at Orah Brandt Park

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

DARIUS RUCKER AT ALBERTSONS BOISE OPEN The 36th Annual Albertsons Boise Open kicks off this morning at Hillcrest Country Club with country music star Darius Rucker headlining the show tonight. Tickets for tonight's show are sold out, but you can still grab a ticket to watch the final round of golf on Sunday. And if you can't make it, we'll have special coverage at 8 a.m. Sunday to bring the action to you.



CALDWELL NIGHT RODEO Also underway is the Caldwell Night Rodeo! The Buckaroo Breakfast going on from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. this morning with Jr. Rodeo action set to start at 6:30 p.m. followed by Pro-Rodeo at 7:45 p.m. It's also CNR Strong Night so guests are encouraged to wear pink in support of cancer research.



FOOD TRUCK NIGHTS AT ORAH BRANDT PARK And over in Nampa, Food Truck Nights are back at Orah Brandt Park! Grab dinner from a variety of food trucks like Hokey Pokey, Smells Like Brisket, and Tommy's Cheesesteaks among others. Also live local entertainment tonight courtesy of Will Burton starting at 6:30 p.m. Food trucks will be available starting at 4:30 p.m.



