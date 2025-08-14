Today In Your Neighborhood: Darius Rucker at Boise Open & Food Truck Nights back at Orah Brandt Park

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:
DARIUS RUCKER AT ALBERTSONS BOISE OPEN
- The 36th Annual Albertsons Boise Open kicks off this morning at Hillcrest Country Club with country music star Darius Rucker headlining the show tonight.
- Tickets for tonight's show are sold out, but you can still grab a ticket to watch the final round of golf on Sunday.
- And if you can't make it, we'll have special coverage at 8 a.m. Sunday to bring the action to you.
CALDWELL NIGHT RODEO
- Also underway is the Caldwell Night Rodeo!
- The Buckaroo Breakfast going on from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. this morning with Jr. Rodeo action set to start at 6:30 p.m. followed by Pro-Rodeo at 7:45 p.m.
- It's also CNR Strong Night so guests are encouraged to wear pink in support of cancer research.
FOOD TRUCK NIGHTS AT ORAH BRANDT PARK
- And over in Nampa, Food Truck Nights are back at Orah Brandt Park!
- Grab dinner from a variety of food trucks like Hokey Pokey, Smells Like Brisket, and Tommy's Cheesesteaks among others.
- Also live local entertainment tonight courtesy of Will Burton starting at 6:30 p.m.
- Food trucks will be available starting at 4:30 p.m.