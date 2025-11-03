Today In Your Neighborhood: Community dinner in Middleton & Boise State basketball home opener

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

CAFE HOSTS SNAP DINNER Over in Middleton, a local diner turning its kitchen into the center of a community effort to make sure everyone gets fed. Sunrise Cafe hosting a community dinner at 6 p.m. offering prepared meal boxes to anyone who needs them. It comes after SNAP benefits were put on pause over the weekend, which over 130,000 Idahoans rely on.



NAMPA CHRISTMAS TREE ARRIVING In Nampa today, Nampa's official 2025 Christmas tree is being transported downtown right in front of the Historic Train Depot on Front St. Parking will be temporarily restricted along 14th Ave. South between 3rd St. South and Front St., but will reopen as soon as the tree's delivered. That's expected between 11 a.m. and noon and the 60-ft. spruce will be officially lit up on November 29th.



BSU MEN'S BASKETBALL HOME OPENER And Boise State Basketball kicks off their season with a home opener today against Hawai'i Pacific. The Broncos have won 4 consecutive season openers and hope to keep the momentum of last season going have finished 26-11. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. at ExtraMile Arena.



