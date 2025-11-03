Today In Your Neighborhood: Community dinner in Middleton & Boise State basketball home opener

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:
CAFE HOSTS SNAP DINNER
- Over in Middleton, a local diner turning its kitchen into the center of a community effort to make sure everyone gets fed.
- Sunrise Cafe hosting a community dinner at 6 p.m. offering prepared meal boxes to anyone who needs them.
- It comes after SNAP benefits were put on pause over the weekend, which over 130,000 Idahoans rely on.
NAMPA CHRISTMAS TREE ARRIVING
- In Nampa today, Nampa's official 2025 Christmas tree is being transported downtown right in front of the Historic Train Depot on Front St.
- Parking will be temporarily restricted along 14th Ave. South between 3rd St. South and Front St., but will reopen as soon as the tree's delivered.
- That's expected between 11 a.m. and noon and the 60-ft. spruce will be officially lit up on November 29th.
BSU MEN'S BASKETBALL HOME OPENER
- And Boise State Basketball kicks off their season with a home opener today against Hawai'i Pacific.
- The Broncos have won 4 consecutive season openers and hope to keep the momentum of last season going have finished 26-11.
- Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. at ExtraMile Arena.