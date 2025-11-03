Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodToday In Your Neighborhood

Actions

Today In Your Neighborhood: Community dinner in Middleton & Boise State basketball home opener

TIYN: Community dinner for SNAP recipients and those in need in Middleton, Nampa's official Christmas tree being delivered downtown, and BSU Basketball kicking off their season with a home opener against Hawai'i Pacific
Today In Your Neighborhood: Community dinner in Middleton & Boise State basketball home opener
Posted

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

  • CAFE HOSTS SNAP DINNER

    • Over in Middleton, a local diner turning its kitchen into the center of a community effort to make sure everyone gets fed.
    • Sunrise Cafe hosting a community dinner at 6 p.m. offering prepared meal boxes to anyone who needs them.
    • It comes after SNAP benefits were put on pause over the weekend, which over 130,000 Idahoans rely on.

  • NAMPA CHRISTMAS TREE ARRIVING

    • In Nampa today, Nampa's official 2025 Christmas tree is being transported downtown right in front of the Historic Train Depot on Front St.
    • Parking will be temporarily restricted along 14th Ave. South between 3rd St. South and Front St., but will reopen as soon as the tree's delivered.
    • That's expected between 11 a.m. and noon and the 60-ft. spruce will be officially lit up on November 29th.

  • BSU MEN'S BASKETBALL HOME OPENER

    • And Boise State Basketball kicks off their season with a home opener today against Hawai'i Pacific.
    • The Broncos have won 4 consecutive season openers and hope to keep the momentum of last season going have finished 26-11.
    • Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. at ExtraMile Arena.
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

The Spot - Idaho 6.2

The Spot - Idaho 6.2, your home for the Vegas Golden Knights