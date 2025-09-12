Today In Your Neighborhood: Candlelight vigil for Charlie Kirk & Hyde Park Street Fair kicks off

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:
CHARLIE KIRK CANDLELIGHT VIGIL
- Another candlelight vigil for Charlie Kirk this evening on the steps of the State Capitol.
- This one is hosted by the Idaho Liberty Dogs and is set to start at 7:45 p.m.
- They encourage attendees to bring candles and wear respectful attire.
HYDE PARK STREET FAIR KICKS OFF
- The Hyde Park Street Fair kicks off today!
- Described as Boise's most unique arts and music festival, you can find a wide variety of vendors from crafts and commercial vendors to delicious food and drink.
- It's free to attend and going on all weekend long going from 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. tonight.
ROARS AND POURS
- And Zoo Boise back with another special after hours event for adults, Roars and Pours!
- From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. tonight, a wide variety of activities from special animal experiences, to free carousel rides and live music by Parkside Band.
- Beer, wine, and cider will all be available for purchase and tickets are on sale now.