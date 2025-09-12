Today In Your Neighborhood: Candlelight vigil for Charlie Kirk & Hyde Park Street Fair kicks off

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

CHARLIE KIRK CANDLELIGHT VIGIL Another candlelight vigil for Charlie Kirk this evening on the steps of the State Capitol. This one is hosted by the Idaho Liberty Dogs and is set to start at 7:45 p.m. They encourage attendees to bring candles and wear respectful attire.



HYDE PARK STREET FAIR KICKS OFF The Hyde Park Street Fair kicks off today! Described as Boise's most unique arts and music festival, you can find a wide variety of vendors from crafts and commercial vendors to delicious food and drink. It's free to attend and going on all weekend long going from 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. tonight.



ROARS AND POURS And Zoo Boise back with another special after hours event for adults, Roars and Pours! From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. tonight, a wide variety of activities from special animal experiences, to free carousel rides and live music by Parkside Band. Beer, wine, and cider will all be available for purchase and tickets are on sale now.



