Today In Your Neighborhood: Caldwell School District's first day back & Free live music at Manitou Park

TIYN: Caldwell School District's first day back in class, Adecco grand opening in Meridian, and a Neighborhood Concert at Manitou Park
TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

  • CALDWELL SCHOOL DISTRICT FIRST DAY BACK

    • It's the first day back to school for students in the Caldwell School District!
    • Today will be an early release schedule with Caldwell Elementary getting out at 2 p.m. while middle school get out at 1:15 p.m.
    • Caldwell High will get out at 1:25 p.m. with Canyon Springs not too far behind at 1:30 p.m.

  • ADECCO GRAND OPENING

    • Adecco celebrating the grand opening of their Meridian branch at noon today.
    • Adecco is the world's leading workforce solutions company and local employers are invited to connect with workforce experts and explore hiring solutions.

  • NEIGHBORHOOD CONCERT SERIES AT MANITOU PARK

    • And another night of free live music in the Neighborhood Concert Series, this week at Manitou Park!
    • Key Queens, Jenn Snyder & Rochelle Smith Duo along with Matty J and The Grays are all slated to perform tonight.
    • There will also be food trucks and drinks from Lost Grove Brewing.
    • It all kicks off at 5 p.m.
