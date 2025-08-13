Today In Your Neighborhood: Caldwell School District's first day back & Free live music at Manitou Park

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:
CALDWELL SCHOOL DISTRICT FIRST DAY BACK
- It's the first day back to school for students in the Caldwell School District!
- Today will be an early release schedule with Caldwell Elementary getting out at 2 p.m. while middle school get out at 1:15 p.m.
- Caldwell High will get out at 1:25 p.m. with Canyon Springs not too far behind at 1:30 p.m.
ADECCO GRAND OPENING
- Adecco celebrating the grand opening of their Meridian branch at noon today.
- Adecco is the world's leading workforce solutions company and local employers are invited to connect with workforce experts and explore hiring solutions.
NEIGHBORHOOD CONCERT SERIES AT MANITOU PARK
- And another night of free live music in the Neighborhood Concert Series, this week at Manitou Park!
- Key Queens, Jenn Snyder & Rochelle Smith Duo along with Matty J and The Grays are all slated to perform tonight.
- There will also be food trucks and drinks from Lost Grove Brewing.
- It all kicks off at 5 p.m.