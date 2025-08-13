Today In Your Neighborhood: Caldwell School District's first day back & Free live music at Manitou Park

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

CALDWELL SCHOOL DISTRICT FIRST DAY BACK It's the first day back to school for students in the Caldwell School District! Today will be an early release schedule with Caldwell Elementary getting out at 2 p.m. while middle school get out at 1:15 p.m. Caldwell High will get out at 1:25 p.m. with Canyon Springs not too far behind at 1:30 p.m.



ADECCO GRAND OPENING Adecco celebrating the grand opening of their Meridian branch at noon today. Adecco is the world's leading workforce solutions company and local employers are invited to connect with workforce experts and explore hiring solutions.



NEIGHBORHOOD CONCERT SERIES AT MANITOU PARK And another night of free live music in the Neighborhood Concert Series, this week at Manitou Park! Key Queens, Jenn Snyder & Rochelle Smith Duo along with Matty J and The Grays are all slated to perform tonight. There will also be food trucks and drinks from Lost Grove Brewing. It all kicks off at 5 p.m.



