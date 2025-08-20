Today In Your Neighborhood: BSU State of the University & Idaho News 6 Day at Western Idaho Fair

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

BSU STATE OF THE UNIVERSITY ADDRESS Boise State University gearing up for the coming academic year with the Annual State of the University Address this morning. At 10 a.m. the university's interim president Dr. Jeremiah Shinn will take the main stage of the Morrison Center and highlight the successes of last year. The Fall Semester officially begins this coming Monday, August 25th.



EAGLE RD. SEALCOATING A traffic heads up if you're headed down Eagle Rd. Crews will be out sealcoating the roadway between I-84 and State St. Work will continue day and night with some lane restrictions during the overnight hours. The project is expected to last until late September.



IDAHO NEWS 6 DAY AT WESTERN IDAHO FAIR And of course the Western Idaho Fair is well underway and it's Idaho News 6 Day! We'll have our booth out there today, so make sure you stop by to meet our crew and you can even enter to win a free tablet. That along with the usual fair attractions: rides, music, animals and more. We'll see you there!



