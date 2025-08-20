Today In Your Neighborhood: BSU State of the University & Idaho News 6 Day at Western Idaho Fair

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
TIYN: BSU's State of the University Address, Sealcoating on Eagle Rd. in Meridian, and Idaho News 6 Day at the Western Idaho Fair!
TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

  • BSU STATE OF THE UNIVERSITY ADDRESS

    • Boise State University gearing up for the coming academic year with the Annual State of the University Address this morning.
    • At 10 a.m. the university's interim president Dr. Jeremiah Shinn will take the main stage of the Morrison Center and highlight the successes of last year.
    • The Fall Semester officially begins this coming Monday, August 25th.

  • EAGLE RD. SEALCOATING

    • A traffic heads up if you're headed down Eagle Rd.
    • Crews will be out sealcoating the roadway between I-84 and State St.
    • Work will continue day and night with some lane restrictions during the overnight hours.
    • The project is expected to last until late September.

  • IDAHO NEWS 6 DAY AT WESTERN IDAHO FAIR

    • And of course the Western Idaho Fair is well underway and it's Idaho News 6 Day!
    • We'll have our booth out there today, so make sure you stop by to meet our crew and you can even enter to win a free tablet.
    • That along with the usual fair attractions: rides, music, animals and more.
    • We'll see you there!
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
