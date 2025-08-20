Today In Your Neighborhood: BSU State of the University & Idaho News 6 Day at Western Idaho Fair

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:
BSU STATE OF THE UNIVERSITY ADDRESS
- Boise State University gearing up for the coming academic year with the Annual State of the University Address this morning.
- At 10 a.m. the university's interim president Dr. Jeremiah Shinn will take the main stage of the Morrison Center and highlight the successes of last year.
- The Fall Semester officially begins this coming Monday, August 25th.
EAGLE RD. SEALCOATING
- A traffic heads up if you're headed down Eagle Rd.
- Crews will be out sealcoating the roadway between I-84 and State St.
- Work will continue day and night with some lane restrictions during the overnight hours.
- The project is expected to last until late September.
IDAHO NEWS 6 DAY AT WESTERN IDAHO FAIR
- And of course the Western Idaho Fair is well underway and it's Idaho News 6 Day!
- We'll have our booth out there today, so make sure you stop by to meet our crew and you can even enter to win a free tablet.
- That along with the usual fair attractions: rides, music, animals and more.
- We'll see you there!