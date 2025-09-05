Today In Your Neighborhood: BSU Football home opener & Art in the Park kicks off

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

BSU FOOTBALL HOME OPENER Later tonight, the Boise State Broncos host Eastern Washington for their home opener! The Broncos hoping to bounce back after a tough loss last week to USF. All eyes will be on veteran quarterback Maddux Madsen to see if he can command his offense to victory as well as the Broncos defense which gave up 34 points last week. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. and the game will be streaming on Fox Sports.



ART IN THE PARK Art in the Park kicks off this morning at Julia Davis! It's a free, open-air festival featuring more than 240 artists and vendors will be showing and selling their work. The event starts at 10 a.m. and runs through Sunday.



NAMPA MUSIC FEST And the Nampa Music Fest back again this evening for a 2nd year. The festival features the best local artists from around the Treasure Valley at Lloyd Square. There will be food trucks and vendors along with the great live music. It's all going down tonight from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.



