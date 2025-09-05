Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodToday In Your Neighborhood

Actions

Today In Your Neighborhood: BSU Football home opener & Art in the Park kicks off

TIYN: BSU Football home opener against Eastern Washington, Art in the Park kicks off at Julia Davis, and Nampa Music Fest back tonight for its 2nd year
Today In Your Neighborhood: BSU Football home opener & Art in the Park kicks off
Posted

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

  • BSU FOOTBALL HOME OPENER

    • Later tonight, the Boise State Broncos host Eastern Washington for their home opener!
    • The Broncos hoping to bounce back after a tough loss last week to USF.
    • All eyes will be on veteran quarterback Maddux Madsen to see if he can command his offense to victory as well as the Broncos defense which gave up 34 points last week.
    • Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. and the game will be streaming on Fox Sports.

  • ART IN THE PARK

    • Art in the Park kicks off this morning at Julia Davis!
    • It's a free, open-air festival featuring more than 240 artists and vendors will be showing and selling their work.
    • The event starts at 10 a.m. and runs through Sunday.

  • NAMPA MUSIC FEST

    • And the Nampa Music Fest back again this evening for a 2nd year.
    • The festival features the best local artists from around the Treasure Valley at Lloyd Square.
    • There will be food trucks and vendors along with the great live music.
    • It's all going down tonight from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Spot - Idaho 6.2

The Spot - Idaho 6.2, your home for the Vegas Golden Knights