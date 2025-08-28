Today In Your Neighborhood: BSU first game watch party & Randy Travis at the Morrison Center

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:
BSU FIRST GAME WATCH PARTY
- In Meridian, Bronco fans have a few options on where to watch the season opener today.
- Watch parties will be held at Giggy D's, Uncle Bob's Pizza, and Voodoo Brewing Co.
- But, if you don't want to miss out on the sunshine, you can also cheer on the Broncos from the Roaring Springs Wave Pool.
- Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m.
GOODWILL GRAND OPENING ON FAIRVIEW IN BOISE
- Families in West Boise have a new place to shop.
- A new Goodwill store, expected to host a grand opening at 9 a.m. this morning.
- The new store is located on the corner of Fairview and Curtis.
RANDY TRAVIS AT THE MORRISON CENTER
- And country music legend Randy Travis performing tonight at the Morrison Center.
- Travis has recorded over 20 studio albums since 1979 with 16 songs that topped the country charts.
- The show is set for 7 p.m. tonight and tickets on sale now.