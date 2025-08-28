Today In Your Neighborhood: BSU first game watch party & Randy Travis at the Morrison Center

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

BSU FIRST GAME WATCH PARTY In Meridian, Bronco fans have a few options on where to watch the season opener today. Watch parties will be held at Giggy D's, Uncle Bob's Pizza, and Voodoo Brewing Co. But, if you don't want to miss out on the sunshine, you can also cheer on the Broncos from the Roaring Springs Wave Pool. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m.



GOODWILL GRAND OPENING ON FAIRVIEW IN BOISE Families in West Boise have a new place to shop. A new Goodwill store, expected to host a grand opening at 9 a.m. this morning. The new store is located on the corner of Fairview and Curtis.



RANDY TRAVIS AT THE MORRISON CENTER And country music legend Randy Travis performing tonight at the Morrison Center. Travis has recorded over 20 studio albums since 1979 with 16 songs that topped the country charts. The show is set for 7 p.m. tonight and tickets on sale now.



