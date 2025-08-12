Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodToday In Your Neighborhood

Actions

Today In Your Neighborhood: BSD back to school & Caldwell Night Rodeo kicks off

TIYN: Boise School District back to school this morning, Caldwell Night Rodeo kicks off, and the 2nd to last JUMP, Jam &amp; Jive of the summer
Today In Your Neighborhood: BSD back to school & Caldwell Night Rodeo kicks off
Posted

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

  • BOISE SCHOOL DISTRICT FIRST DAY OF CLASS

    • It's back to school today for the Boise School District!
    • Grades K-12 will start with an early release schedule.
    • Pre-K and 'Early Childhood Special Education' will start this coming Monday.
    • In West Ada and Caldwell, schools will start on Wednesday.

  • CALDWELL NIGHT RODEO KICKS OFF

    • The Caldwell Night Rodeo officially kicks off today for 5 nights of broncin' action!
    • Festivities begin with the Buckaroo Breakfast from 6:30 to 9:30 a.m.
    • That's followed by First Responder Family Night with Junior and Pro Rodeo set to start at 6:30 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. respectively.

  • JUMP, JAM & JIVE

    • And as summer winds to an end, it's the penultimate JUMP, Jam & Jive at JUMP Park this evening.
    • Live music, food, drinks, and tonight's show features Jonathan Warren and The Billy Goats with an opener from Boise Hive.
    • It all starts at 6 p.m. tonight.
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Spot - Idaho 6.2

The Spot - Idaho 6.2, your home for the Vegas Golden Knights