Today In Your Neighborhood: BSD back to school & Caldwell Night Rodeo kicks off

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:
BOISE SCHOOL DISTRICT FIRST DAY OF CLASS
- It's back to school today for the Boise School District!
- Grades K-12 will start with an early release schedule.
- Pre-K and 'Early Childhood Special Education' will start this coming Monday.
- In West Ada and Caldwell, schools will start on Wednesday.
CALDWELL NIGHT RODEO KICKS OFF
- The Caldwell Night Rodeo officially kicks off today for 5 nights of broncin' action!
- Festivities begin with the Buckaroo Breakfast from 6:30 to 9:30 a.m.
- That's followed by First Responder Family Night with Junior and Pro Rodeo set to start at 6:30 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. respectively.
JUMP, JAM & JIVE
- And as summer winds to an end, it's the penultimate JUMP, Jam & Jive at JUMP Park this evening.
- Live music, food, drinks, and tonight's show features Jonathan Warren and The Billy Goats with an opener from Boise Hive.
- It all starts at 6 p.m. tonight.