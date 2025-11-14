Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Today In Your Neighborhood: Boise State Basketball this weekend & Christmas in Color at Roaring Springs

Boise State Basketball this weekend at ExtraMile Arena, Christmas in Color kicks off at Roaring Springs, and Jurassic Quest opens today at Expo Idaho
TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

  • BOISE STATE BASKETBALL THIS WEEKEND

    • Bronco Basketball back in action with a women's home game this evening against UC Davis followed by the men's team taking on Montana State on Saturday.
    • Tip-off is set for 6:30 tonight at 2 p.m. tomorrow.
    • Boise State Athletics also hosting a food drive during the games and those who donate today will receive a free ticket to tonight's game.
    • If you donate tomorrow, you'll receive a $5 balcony ticket to the men's game.
    • All donations support the Boise State Campus Food Pantry.

  • CHRISTMAS IN COLOR AT ROARING SPRINGS

    • In Meridian, Roaring Springs is officially transitioning from Halloween to Christmas with their Spooky Light Show officially turning into Christmas in Color today.
    • The magical holiday light show opening today at Roaring Springs with features like the world's longest light tunnel with almost 700 feet of twinkling lights synced up to holiday classics.
    • Tickets are on sale and start at $35 per carload.

  • JURASSIC QUEST AT EXPO IDAHO

    • And North America's largest dinosaur experience coming to Garden City this weekend at Expo Idaho.
    • Jurassic Quest opens today where families can experience more than 80 life-size animatronic dinosaurs along with interactive exhibits, fossil digs, rides, and more!
    • They're also introducing a brand new sensory hour before the show designed for families and children with sensory sensitivities or special needs on Saturday.
    • It runs through Sunday and tickets are on sale now.
