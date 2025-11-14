Today In Your Neighborhood: Boise State Basketball this weekend & Christmas in Color at Roaring Springs

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:
BOISE STATE BASKETBALL THIS WEEKEND
- Bronco Basketball back in action with a women's home game this evening against UC Davis followed by the men's team taking on Montana State on Saturday.
- Tip-off is set for 6:30 tonight at 2 p.m. tomorrow.
- Boise State Athletics also hosting a food drive during the games and those who donate today will receive a free ticket to tonight's game.
- If you donate tomorrow, you'll receive a $5 balcony ticket to the men's game.
- All donations support the Boise State Campus Food Pantry.
CHRISTMAS IN COLOR AT ROARING SPRINGS
- In Meridian, Roaring Springs is officially transitioning from Halloween to Christmas with their Spooky Light Show officially turning into Christmas in Color today.
- The magical holiday light show opening today at Roaring Springs with features like the world's longest light tunnel with almost 700 feet of twinkling lights synced up to holiday classics.
- Tickets are on sale and start at $35 per carload.
JURASSIC QUEST AT EXPO IDAHO
- And North America's largest dinosaur experience coming to Garden City this weekend at Expo Idaho.
- Jurassic Quest opens today where families can experience more than 80 life-size animatronic dinosaurs along with interactive exhibits, fossil digs, rides, and more!
- They're also introducing a brand new sensory hour before the show designed for families and children with sensory sensitivities or special needs on Saturday.
- It runs through Sunday and tickets are on sale now.