Today In Your Neighborhood: Boise City Council meeting & Last Sew Scary Costume Making Workshop

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:
BOISE CITY COUNCIL MEETING
- Boise City Council meeting today with a couple land acquisitions to be discussed.
- In the Boise Bench, a new pocket park is possible off Hummel Dr. along with a small area in Manitou Park that could see a new drinking water well site.
- The city is also considering a 44-acre site next to Table Rock being donated by the Satz family.
LAST SEW SCARY COSTUME MAKING WORKSHOP
- Over in Downtown Boise, it's the last Sew Scary Costume Making Workshop.
- With Halloween this weekend, it's a chance to craft an unforgettable costume this year using easy to find household items.
- An expert seamstress will guide you through the process and for real go-getters there are a limited number of sewing machines available.
- That's from 6 to 8 p.m. tonight and the event is free for all ages.
3RD ANNUAL GIRL SCOUTS HALLOWEEN BASH
- And in Nampa, it's the 3rd Annual Girl Scouts Halloween Bash!
- A great event for the kids with an inflatable bounce house, rock wall, and a variety of crafts and games.
- It's open to all, costumes are welcome, and that's from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Idaho Hispanic Foundation.