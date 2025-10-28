Today In Your Neighborhood: Boise City Council meeting & Last Sew Scary Costume Making Workshop

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

BOISE CITY COUNCIL MEETING Boise City Council meeting today with a couple land acquisitions to be discussed. In the Boise Bench, a new pocket park is possible off Hummel Dr. along with a small area in Manitou Park that could see a new drinking water well site. The city is also considering a 44-acre site next to Table Rock being donated by the Satz family.



LAST SEW SCARY COSTUME MAKING WORKSHOP Over in Downtown Boise, it's the last Sew Scary Costume Making Workshop. With Halloween this weekend, it's a chance to craft an unforgettable costume this year using easy to find household items. An expert seamstress will guide you through the process and for real go-getters there are a limited number of sewing machines available. That's from 6 to 8 p.m. tonight and the event is free for all ages.



3RD ANNUAL GIRL SCOUTS HALLOWEEN BASH And in Nampa, it's the 3rd Annual Girl Scouts Halloween Bash! A great event for the kids with an inflatable bounce house, rock wall, and a variety of crafts and games. It's open to all, costumes are welcome, and that's from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Idaho Hispanic Foundation.



