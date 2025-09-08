Today In Your Neighborhood: BOI lane restrictions & Idaho Botanical Garden expansion

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
TIYN: Lane restrictions along Airport Way for the next 4-weeks you'll want to be aware of, Idaho Botanical Garden hosting a groundbreaking for a major expansion project, and Idaho Fish &amp; Game restocking Settlers Park with 150 trout
TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

  • BOI LANE RESTRICTIONS

    • Attention air travelers, starting today the entrance to Boise Airport along Airport Way will be reduced to a single lane.
    • That's from 12:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. daily.
    • This is part of a storm drain replacement project and is set to last for the next four weeks.
    • Travelers should expect delays for both departing flights and passenger pickup, so make sure you give yourself a little extra time.

  • IDAHO BOTANICAL GARDEN EXPANSION PROJECT

    • Later this morning, the Idaho Botanical Garden hosting a groundbreaking for a major expansion project.
    • According to the garden, it will be a 10-acre expansion featuring new education and gathering spaces as well as a permanent home for The Boise Farmers Market.
    • Boise Mayor Lauren McLean will be there to help commemorate.
    • That starts at 10 a.m. with light refreshments at 10:30 a.m.

  • RESTOCKING SETTLERS PARK WITH TROUT

    • And good news for anglers, Idaho Fish & Game will start restocking Settlers Park with 150 trout today.
    • That'll be going on all week long and a reminder too that anyone over the age of 14 needs a valid fishing license to fish in Meridian's parks.
    • All relevant fishing rules and bag limits apply.
