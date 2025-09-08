Today In Your Neighborhood: BOI lane restrictions & Idaho Botanical Garden expansion

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:
BOI LANE RESTRICTIONS
- Attention air travelers, starting today the entrance to Boise Airport along Airport Way will be reduced to a single lane.
- That's from 12:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. daily.
- This is part of a storm drain replacement project and is set to last for the next four weeks.
- Travelers should expect delays for both departing flights and passenger pickup, so make sure you give yourself a little extra time.
IDAHO BOTANICAL GARDEN EXPANSION PROJECT
- Later this morning, the Idaho Botanical Garden hosting a groundbreaking for a major expansion project.
- According to the garden, it will be a 10-acre expansion featuring new education and gathering spaces as well as a permanent home for The Boise Farmers Market.
- Boise Mayor Lauren McLean will be there to help commemorate.
- That starts at 10 a.m. with light refreshments at 10:30 a.m.
RESTOCKING SETTLERS PARK WITH TROUT
- And good news for anglers, Idaho Fish & Game will start restocking Settlers Park with 150 trout today.
- That'll be going on all week long and a reminder too that anyone over the age of 14 needs a valid fishing license to fish in Meridian's parks.
- All relevant fishing rules and bag limits apply.