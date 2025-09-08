Today In Your Neighborhood: BOI lane restrictions & Idaho Botanical Garden expansion

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

BOI LANE RESTRICTIONS Attention air travelers, starting today the entrance to Boise Airport along Airport Way will be reduced to a single lane. That's from 12:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. daily. This is part of a storm drain replacement project and is set to last for the next four weeks. Travelers should expect delays for both departing flights and passenger pickup, so make sure you give yourself a little extra time.



IDAHO BOTANICAL GARDEN EXPANSION PROJECT Later this morning, the Idaho Botanical Garden hosting a groundbreaking for a major expansion project. According to the garden, it will be a 10-acre expansion featuring new education and gathering spaces as well as a permanent home for The Boise Farmers Market. Boise Mayor Lauren McLean will be there to help commemorate. That starts at 10 a.m. with light refreshments at 10:30 a.m.



RESTOCKING SETTLERS PARK WITH TROUT And good news for anglers, Idaho Fish & Game will start restocking Settlers Park with 150 trout today. That'll be going on all week long and a reminder too that anyone over the age of 14 needs a valid fishing license to fish in Meridian's parks. All relevant fishing rules and bag limits apply.



